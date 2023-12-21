Longtime Chicago Alderman Ed Burke found guilty of corruption

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury convicted former Alderman Ed Burke on 13 corruption counts Thursday after hearing allegations the longest-serving City Council member in Chicago history with a 54-year tenure had used his power to win private law business from developers.

The jury of nine women and three men deliberated for 23 hours over four days before returning its verdict after weighing the testimony of 38 witnesses and hearing more than 100 recordings. It acquitted Burke on one count of conspiracy.

Prosecutors said Burke, who left office in May, used his political clout to pressure people into hiring his private property tax law firm.