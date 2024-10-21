Longest-serving state legislative leader exploited the public trust, prosecutors say

Over two hours, Streicker gave an overview of the government’s case, presenting slides with photos and flow charts of key players accused in the schemes, handwritten Madigan documents and quotes from wiretapped conversations.

Madigan’s defense attorneys quickly batted down the accusations in their opening statement.

“She is relying on bad information. She is relying on unreliable sources. And she is relying on guess work and speculation,” said defense attorney Tom Breen. “You are going to hear some out-and-out lies.”

Instead, defense attorneys painted a picture of Madigan, who resigned in 2021, as devoted to his working-class legislative district on the city's Southwest Side near Midway International Airport.

“He was in fact, incorruptible,” Breen said.

Madigan, 82, has maintained a low profile since he was indicted in 2022 and “adamantly” denied wrongdoing.

The Chicago Democrat — who is also an attorney — watched the proceedings intently, taking notes on a legal pad. Several of his family members attended and sat in the front row, including his daughter, Lisa Madigan, who served four terms as Illinois attorney general. She declined to seek re-election in 2018.

Opening statements began Monday afternoon after jury selection that lasted almost two weeks. Twelve jurors and six alternates were selected after extensive questions on the role of lobbyists, news consumption habits and familiarity with the man who was once the most powerful leader in Illinois politics.

First elected to the Legislature in 1970, Madigan was speaker of the state House from 1983 to 2021, except for two years when Republicans were in control. He set much of Illinois' political agenda by deciding which legislation would be voted on and by controlling several campaign funds. He also oversaw political mapmaking.

Federal prosecutors allege he exploited those roles repeatedly to amass more power and money. He’s also accused of benefiting from private legal work illegally steered to his law firm.

“You will see how he was willing to trade public power to line his own pockets,” Streicker said.

Prosecutors also outlined a network of loyalists who helped run the schemes and conceal them.

Standing trial alongside Madigan is longtime confidant and co-defendant Michael McClain, who prosecutors called Madigan's "mouthpiece." The onetime state legislator and former lobbyist has already been found guilty in a separate, related case. Last year, federal jurors convicted McClain and three others of a bribery conspiracy involving ComEd, the state's largest utility company.

Madigan's trial is expected to last nearly three months. Jurors are expected to hear about 200 recordings and testimony, including from former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis, who was a cooperating witness for the government and secretly recorded conversations for years.

Much of the evidence has been previewed in open court. A sweeping investigation of public corruption has already produced convictions of legislators and Madigan's former chief of staff.

Prosecutors said the recordings will illustrate Madigan’s role in the schemes. But defense attorneys, who played video clips of meetings of Solis during opening statements, said the former alderman is not to be trusted as he faced legal and financial troubles of his own.

McClain’s attorneys were expected to address jurors on Tuesday. He sat at a table separate from Madigan as he watched the proceedings Monday.

