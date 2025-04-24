Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE | Crash causing backups on I-285 West in DeKalb
Long wait is over for Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and other draft prospects about to join the NFL

Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and 12 other prospects will walk the red carpet at Lambeau Field before going backstage at the NFL draft theater to wait for their name to be called Thursday night
FILE - Miami quarterback Cam Ward watches a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV,File)

Credit: AP

By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
3 hours ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and 12 other prospects will walk the red carpet at Lambeau Field before going backstage at the NFL draft theater to wait for their name to be called Thursday night.

All their hard work paid off. It’s time to enjoy the moment before joining their new teams to work even harder.

“I think a lot us prospects had a big dream and we’re accomplishing it right now,” Ward said. “Not a lot of people get this opportunity and I’m going to make the most of mine.”

Ward shouldn’t wait long. The Tennessee Titans are poised to select the Miami quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. Hunter, the two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner from Colorado, is likely heading to the Cleveland Browns with the second pick. Carter, a premier edge rusher out of Penn State, is a favorite to go third to the New York Giants but that’s not guaranteed.

“Definitely got a good feeling with them,” Carter said about New York. “We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

There’s a lot of uncertainty entering this draft, especially surrounding the quarterbacks and Shedeur Sanders. Ward, Sanders, Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe could make it four QBs in the first round, though the consensus is fewer will go.

Running back Ashton Jeanty is making a push to sneak into the top five, tight end Tyler Warren is a potential top-10 pick and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has a chance to be in the top 15.

It’ll be a draft loaded with players in the trenches. It’s possible more than half the first-round picks will be offensive linemen and defensive linemen.

Carter, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham and Texas A& M edge Shemar Stewart are attending the draft so they’ll get a chance to hug NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage.

LSU tackle Will Campbell and Alabama guard Tyler Booker are the offensive linemen who’ll hear their name called in person.

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl by dominating the Kansas City Chiefs in the trenches. They also had elite skiller players Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Draft prospect Travis Hunter of Colorado works with local youth football players and Special Olympics athletes during the league's annual prospect clinic ahead of the NFL football draft Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

Draft prospect, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, works with local youth football players and Special Olympics athletes during the league's annual prospect clinic ahead of the NFL football draft Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

