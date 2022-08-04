BreakingNews
BREAKING: Man kills woman at Atlanta high-rise, shoots self at Central Park, cops say
ajc logo
X

Long-term mortgage rates under 5% for 1st time in 4 months

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported last week that the 30-year rate rose to 5.51%. But with so many young professionals reaching the age where they partner up and start families, demand for housing has not abated. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported last week that the 30-year rate rose to 5.51%. But with so many young professionals reaching the age where they partner up and start families, demand for housing has not abated. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

National & World News
By MATT OTT, Associated Press
7 hours ago
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell below 5% for the first time in four months this week, just after the Federal Reserve jacked up its main borrowing rate in an aggressive effort to get inflation under control

WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell below 5% for the first time in four months, days after the Federal Reserve jacked up its main borrowing rate in an aggressive effort to get inflation under control.

The 30-year rate tumbled to 4.99% from 5.3% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A year ago, the rate was 2.77%.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, fell to 4.26% to from 4.58% last week.

“Mortgage rates remained volatile due to the tug of war between inflationary pressures and a clear slowdown in economic growth,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “The high uncertainty surrounding inflation and other factors will likely cause rates to remain variable, especially as the Federal Reserve attempts to navigate the current economic environment.”

Last week, the Fed ratcheted up its main borrowing rate by three-quarters of a point, the second such increase in less than two months. The central bank also raised its benchmark rate by a half-point in May, beginning its aggressive pivot to try to stifle four-decade high inflation.

Consumer prices have soared 9.1% over the past year, the biggest yearly increase since 1981. The Labor Department’s producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose by 11.3% in June compared with a year earlier.

Rapidly hiking rates risks pushing the U.S. economy into a recession, but it’s the Fed’s most powerful tool to get price increases back to its 2% annual target.

The government reported last week that U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession.

The decline that the Commerce Department reported in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession.

Higher borrowing rates have discouraged house hunters and cooled a housing market that's been hot for years. The National Association of Realtors reported last month that sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the fifth consecutive month in June.

Home prices have kept climbing — albeit at a slower pace than earlier this year —- even as sales slowed. The national median home price jumped 13.4% in June from a year earlier to $416,000. That’s an all-time high according to data going back to 1999, NAR said.

Layoffs in the housing and lending sectors have already begun. Among those reporting job cuts in recent months are the online mortgage company loanDepot, online real estate broker Redfin, and Compass.

The nation’s largest bank by assets, JPMorgan Chase, laid off hundreds from its mortgage unit and reassigned hundreds of others.

Editors' Picks
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tells Hollywood: Stop filming in Georgia9h ago
Georgia woman pleads guilty to stealing over 1,000 glasses from Warby Parker
3h ago
Georgia teacher pension fund dropped $15 billion in rough year for stocks
9h ago
Marietta woman goes public with her fight against monkeypox
12h ago
Marietta woman goes public with her fight against monkeypox
12h ago
Clayton County police officer, under murder indictment, reassigned after outcry
7h ago
The Latest
US stocks end mixed amid earnings, economic updates
8m ago
Firefighters make gains against deadly California fire
8m ago
US declares public health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
10m ago
Featured
080322 Conley, Ga.: Students wear mandatory clear book bags as they walk to their classrooms during the first day of school for Clayton County public schools at Anderson Elementary School, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Conley, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: School starts in Metro Atlanta
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
11h ago
Charles Loudermilk, Atlanta businessman and philanthropist, dies at 95
28m ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top