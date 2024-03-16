Nation & World News

Long recovery ahead for some in path of deadly tornados in central U.S.

A day and a half after deadly tornadoes ripped through part of the central U.S., residents are cleaning up, assessing damage and helping their neighbors
Joe Baker's damaged home in Valleyview, Ohio, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Thursday night’s storms left trails of destruction across parts of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Joe Baker's damaged home in Valleyview, Ohio, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Thursday night’s storms left trails of destruction across parts of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)
By PATRICK ORSAGOS – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

LAKEVIEW, Ohio (AP) — Residents in a swath of the central U.S. hit by deadly tornadoes were cleaning up, assessing damage and helping neighbors on Saturday. But it will be a long recovery from the storms that ripped through parts of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas.

Thursday night’s storms claimed three lives in the Indian Lake area of Ohio's Logan County, one of the hardest-hit regions, and about 40 people were injured and dozens of homes damaged in one Indiana community. Tornadoes were also reported in Illinois and Missouri.

Samantha Snipes, 33, said that when she first heard the tornado warning, she called her father who lives seven minutes away and told him to take cover. He said he was trying to by getting into the closet in her childhood home and then the phone cut out, she told The Associated Press.

She and her husband tried to drive down the main road to get to him but couldn't do so. They were able to get through the back way after the tornado passed.

“It looked like out of a movie, like ‘Twister’ " she said. “My dad’s garage was leveled. The back of his house is gone. Like everything’s gone.”

They climbed over everything screaming for him. When they found him, he wasn't injured and he told them to stop crying, she said.

Her father, Joe Baker, had always told his children to hide in the closet if there was ever a tornado.

"We grew up here. Like this is our childhood home," said Snipes who Saturday was throwing away things and figuring out what could be saved. “And you see it on the news. But you never imagine it's going to happen to you.”

Steve Wills, a pastor, who owns a vacation home down the road on Orchard Island, said Saturday he was bringing a family crew to finish cleaning up and cover a hole in the roof.

“We’re saddened for the families that lost people. There’s three deaths in our community. You know, that breaks our heart," Wills said. "But it could have been so much more, so much more. Yeah, so I still have faith.”

The community has been really helpful, Snipes said. The school superintendent was dropping off food, clothes and diapers on Friday, she said. The night of the tornado, neighbors on her dad's street were going house to house shutting off the gas.

“Everybody on this road is safe. You know neighbors helping neighbors is what it's been,” Snipes said.

Diapers are stacked inside the gym at Indian Lake High on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Indian Lake, Logan County, Ohio. The high school has become a donation center after a tornado swept through the Indian Lake area Thursday. in Indian Lake, in Logan County, Ohio. The Indian Lake area in Ohio’s Logan County was one of the hardest hit (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman searches through clothing at Indian Lake High School on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Indian Lake, in Logan County, Ohio. The high school has become a donation center after a tornado swept through the Indian Lake area Thursday. The Indian Lake area in Ohio’s Logan County was one of the hardest hit. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A statue lays on the ground on Orchard Island in Russells Point, Ohio, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Thursday night’s storms left trails of destruction across parts of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas. An Ohio sheriff in what appeared to be the hardest hit area says it's a surprise more people weren't killed in the storms. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A boat sits upside down on a tree on Orchard Island in Russells Point, Ohio, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Thursday night’s storms left trails of destruction across parts of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Damaged boat docks after severe weather on Orchard Island in Russells Point, Ohio, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Thursday night’s storms left trails of destruction across parts of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas. An Ohio sheriff in what appeared to be the hardest hit area says it's a surprise more people weren't killed in Thursday night's storms. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Savannah celebrates 200th anniversary of St. Patrick’s Day Parade with green galore19m ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

INVESTIGATION
Email is the law, but some Georgia counties fall short
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb leaders plan to evaluate school boundaries, attendance zones
10h ago

Credit: AP

Nathan Wade resigns, allowing Fulton DA Fani Willis to move ahead with Trump case
22h ago

Credit: AP

Nathan Wade resigns, allowing Fulton DA Fani Willis to move ahead with Trump case
22h ago

Credit: AP

End of 6% real estate commissions could mean lower home prices
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Hunger soars and aid dwindles as gangs in Haiti suffocate the country
5m ago
Cease-fire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume on Sunday in Qatar
7m ago
Police: Suspect is barricaded in New Jersey home after killing 3 people in Philadelphia...
26m ago
Featured

Credit: Stephen Morton / AP

Savannah on parade: A guide to 200th anniversary of St. Patrick’s celebration
Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Fani’s Choice’
10h ago