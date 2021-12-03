Long, Morris back on US roster for Bosnia exhibition

Morris, 27, tore his left ACL on Feb. 20 while on loan from Seattle to Swansea, three years after tearing his right ACL. He returned to the field for the Sounders on Nov. 2.

Long, 29, tore his right Achilles tendon while playing for the New York Red Bulls on May 15. He trained with the U.S. team last month but was not on the roster.