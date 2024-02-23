London police confirm that body recovered from river was that of chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi

LONDON (AP) — London police confirmed Friday that a body they pulled from the River Thames is that of Abdul Ezedi, a man wanted over a chemical attack that injured his former partner and her two young daughters.

The Metropolitan Police said his body was formally identified on Thursday and that his family has been informed of this development. The force also said that a post-mortem has confirmed his cause of death as drowning.

“As the public would expect, our enquiries continue into this atrocious attack," said Commander Jon Savell. "The 31-year-old woman is still in hospital and remains in a stable condition and no longer sedated. We have still not been able to speak to her but hope to as soon as she is well enough.”