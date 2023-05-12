London police chief rejects complaints of heavy-handed response to coronation protesters

Anti-monarchy groups, environmental campaigners and civil liberties organizations have accused the police, and Britain’s Conservative government, of stifling the right to protest by using recently enacted police powers to clamp down on peaceful but disruptive demonstrations on coronation day.

Republic, a group that is campaigning to replace the king with an elected head of state, has pledged to take legal action.

The U.K.’s recently passed Public Order Act, introduced in response to recent environmental protests that disrupted transportation around the country, allows police to search demonstrators for items such as locks and glue. It allows penalties of up to 12 months in prison for protesters who block roads or interfere with “national infrastructure.”

The new rules came into effect three days before the coronation.

Rowley said peaceful demonstrations were allowed to continue, including a large group of anti-monarchist protesters along the parade route at Trafalgar Square.

“Protest was not banned,” he said. “While we said that our tolerance for disruption of the coronation celebrations was low, it was not zero.”