X

Car crashes into London police station, no injuries reported

National & World News | Updated 3 minutes ago
London police say a car has crashed into a police station in north London, but no injuries have been reported

LONDON (AP) — London police said a man was arrested after a car crashed into a police station in north London Wednesday. There were no injuries reported.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Edmonton Police Station was evacuated after the vehicle struck the building shortly before 7 p.m. The London Ambulance Service and fire brigade are at the scene.

Police said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and that the vehicle at the scene is being examined by specialist officers.

Local Peter Allimadi, 30, said he heard “shouting, a loud crash and sirens from everywhere."

A large police cordon is in place.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.