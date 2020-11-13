London police arrest man over murder of officer at station

Dick, the British capital's top police officer, paid tribute to Ratana.

“He was a great officer with wonderful qualities and so many people have been impacted by his loss and will miss him a lot,” she said. “The investigation is moving on into a dreadful, dreadful homicide.”

It is rare for police officers to be shot and killed in the U.K., which has strict firearms laws. The officer is the 17th from the London force to be killed by a firearm since 1945.

Before Ratana, the last London police officer killed in the line of duty was Constable Keith Palmer, who was stabbed to death in March 2017 during a vehicle and knife attack outside Parliament.