UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles

The intense heat since Monday has damaged the runway at London’s Luton Airport, forcing it to shut for several hours, and warped a main road in eastern England, leaving it looking like a “skatepark,” police said. Major train stations were shut or near-empty on Tuesday, as trains were canceled or ran at low speeds out of concern rails could buckle.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Tuesday that the heat wave has caused a “huge surge” in the number of fires in the city, putting the fire service under “immense pressure.” The blazes include a grass fire in Wennington on the eastern edge of the city that is being tackled by 100 firefighters.

Electric fans cooled the traditional mounted troops of the Household Cavalry as they stood guard in central London in heavy ceremonial uniforms. Other guards reduced their duties. The capital’s Hyde Park, normally busy with walkers, was eerily quiet — except for the long lines to take a dip in the Serpentine lake.

“I’m going to my office because it is nice and cool,’’ said geologist Tom Elliott, 31, after taking a swim. “I’m cycling around instead of taking the Tube.’’

Queen Elizabeth II carried on working. The 96-year-old monarch held a virtual audience with new U.S. ambassador Jane Hartley from the safety of inside Windsor Castle.

A huge chunk of England, from London in the south to Manchester and Leeds in the north, remained under the country’s first “red” warning for extreme heat Tuesday, meaning there is danger of death even for healthy people.

Such dangers could be seen in Britain and around Europe. At least six people were reported to have drowned across the U.K. in rivers, lakes and reservoirs while trying to cool off. Meanwhile, nearly 750 heat-related deaths have been reported in Spain and neighboring Portugal in the heat wave there.

The highest temperature previously recorded in Britain was 38.7 C (101.7 F), a record set in 2019. Tuesday’s reading was provisional, which means they are produced as near to real time as possible with final readings issued after data quality-control, the Met Office said.

Climate experts warn that global warming has increased the frequency of extreme weather events, with studies showing that the likelihood of temperatures in the U.K. reaching 40 C (104 F) is now 10 times higher than in the pre-industrial era.

The head of the U.N. weather agency expressed hope that the heat gripping Europe would serve as a “wake-up call” for governments to do more on climate change.

“I hope that also in democratic countries, these kind of events will have an impact on voting behavior,” World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas told reporters Tuesday in Geneva.

Combatting climate change head on is the only solution for Britain, said Professor Myles Allen, a climate scientist at the University of Oxford, because continually refurbishing the country’s infrastructure to cope will be “extremely expensive.”

“We cannot afford to live in an ever-changing climate,” he told the BBC. “We have to stop this, turn this around.”

Drought and heat waves tied to climate change have also made wildfires harder to fight.

In the Gironde region of southwestern France, ferocious wildfires continued to spread through tinder-dry pines forests, frustrating firefighting efforts by more than 2,000 firefighters and water-bombing planes.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from homes and summer vacation spots since the fires broke out July 12, Gironde authorities said.

A smaller third fire broke out late Monday in the Medoc wine region north of Bordeaux, further taxing firefighting resources. Five camping sites went up in flames in the Atlantic coast beach zone where blazes raged around the Arcachon maritime basin famous for its oysters and resorts.

But weather forecasts offered some consolation, with temperatures expected to ease along the Atlantic seaboard Tuesday and the possibility of rains rolling in late in the day.

Britain was not the only northern European country experiencing unusual heat. As Amsterdam baked Tuesday, municipal workers sprayed water on some mechanical bridges over the Dutch city’s canals to prevent metal in them from expanding, which can jam them shut blocking boat traffic. Temperatures in the city are expected to approach 39 C (102 F) on Tuesday.

Associated Press writers John Leicester in Le Pecq, France, Mike Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this story.

Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

A man shields his eyes from the sun as he sunbathes backdropped by Tower Bridge in London, Tuesday July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

A railway worker hands out bottles of water to passengers at King's Cross railway station where there are train cancellations due to the heat in London, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

People paddles on the river Spree and pass the so called Badeschiff, Bathing Ship, pool in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. A heat wave with temeratures over 38 degrees celsius are expected for parts of Germany on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A member of the Household Troop has a fan placed next to him at Horse Guards Parade in central London, Tuesday July 19, 2022. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

A police officer givers water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

As the Dutch capital baked in the heat, municipal workers sprayed water on bridges over the city's canals to prevent metal in the constructions expanding which can jam them shut blocking boat traffic, in Amsterdam, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

A mother shelters her baby from the sun with an umbrella on Westminster Bridge in London, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Members of the 'Australian cabaret and Circus troupe' cool down in a fountain on the Southbank in London, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Firefighters unroll the fire hose at a forest fire at La Test-de-Buch, southwestern France, late Monday, July 18, 2022. (SDIS 33 via AP)

A paddle surfer is seen as smoke laden with ashes coming from a giant wildfire consuming the thousand-year-old forest bordering the Dune du Pilat rises over the beach of Pilat sur Mer, southwestern France, Monday July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)

A resident looks as flames advance during a wildfire in Pumarejo de Tera in north western Spain, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Fraile)

People walk on the Le Moulleau pier in Arcachon, southwestern France, late Monday July 18, 2022, as a large cloud of black smoke laden with ashes coming from a giant wildfire consuming the thousand-year-old forest bordering the Dune du Pilat fills the sky. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)

A firefighter puts water on a trees at a forest fire at La Test-de-Buch, southwestern France, late Monday, July 18, 2022. (SDIS 33 via AP)