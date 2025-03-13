London judge to rule on whether mining company is liable in Brazil's worst environmental disaster

“As a result of its heavy involvement in Samarco’s operations, BHP had many opportunities to avert disaster but failed to do so and instead kept allowing and encouraging the dam to be raised by constantly pushing for ever greater production by Samarco,” attorney Alain Choo Choy said in his closing argument.

A defense lawyer had argued that BHP did not own or operate the Fundao dam and the company was not responsible for the pollution. The company also said a deadline to bring the claims had expired before the lawsuit was filed on behalf of 600,000 Brazilians.

Sludge from the burst dam destroyed the once-bustling village of Bento Rodrigues in Minas Gerais state and badly damaged other towns.

The disaster killed 14 tons of freshwater fish and damaged 660 kilometers (410 miles) of the Doce River, according to a study by the University of Ulster. The river, which the Krenak Indigenous people revere as a deity, has yet to recover.

The trial began in October, just days before Brazil's federal government reached a multibillion-dollar settlement with the mining companies.

Under the agreement, Samarco — which is also half owned by Brazilian mining giant Vale — agreed to pay 132 billion reais ($23 billion) over 20 years. The payments were meant to compensate for human, environmental and infrastructure damage.

BHP had said the U.K. legal action was unnecessary because it duplicated matters covered by legal proceedings in Brazil.