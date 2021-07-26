ajc logo
X

London cleans up after flash flooding drenches homes, subway

A woman stands in the rain in Horse Guards Parade in central London, Sunday July 25, 2021. Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday it is forecast. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Caption
A woman stands in the rain in Horse Guards Parade in central London, Sunday July 25, 2021. Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday it is forecast. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Credit: Victoria Jones

Credit: Victoria Jones

National & World News
1 hour ago
Londoners are cleaning up after torrential rain left homes, roads and several subway stations flooded, the second unseasonal inundation in as many weeks

LONDON (AP) — Londoners were cleaning up Monday after torrential rain left homes, roads and several subway stations flooded, the second unseasonal inundation in as many weeks.

The Met Office weather agency said 41.6 centimeters (16 inches) of rain fell in central London on Sunday afternoon. Monday was drier, but the Environment Agency said four flood warnings remained in place for southeast England.

Two London hospitals asked patients not to come to the emergency department because of disruption from the floods.

Transport for London said eight stations were closed because of flooding, including Pudding Mill Lane, an above-ground station where video footage showed water surging through a concourse and up stairs.

Residents used buckets, brooms and wooden boards to create makeshift flood defenses for their homes as storm drains were overloaded in parts of the city.

“Having been born and raised in London, I have never seen anything quite like it,” said south London resident Eddie Elliott. “It stands out as the worst I’ve experienced personally ... totally shut down the whole road with buses stood broken down in the water.”

The rain followed a spell of hot, sunny weather that sent Britons to lakes and the sea in search of relief.

Earlier this month a wave of storms caused huge flooding damage and left more than 200 people dead in Germany and Belgium.

A man walks in bare feet through flood water in Horse Guards Road in central London, Sunday July 25, 2021. Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday it is forecast. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Caption
A man walks in bare feet through flood water in Horse Guards Road in central London, Sunday July 25, 2021. Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday it is forecast. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Credit: Victoria Jones

Credit: Victoria Jones

A group of people take shelter in Horse Guards Parade in central London, Sunday July 25, 2021. Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday it is forecast. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Caption
A group of people take shelter in Horse Guards Parade in central London, Sunday July 25, 2021. Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday it is forecast. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Credit: Victoria Jones

Credit: Victoria Jones

A woman walks through a flooded path in St James's Park in central London, Sunday July 25, 2021. Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday it is forecast. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Caption
A woman walks through a flooded path in St James's Park in central London, Sunday July 25, 2021. Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday it is forecast. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Credit: Victoria Jones

Credit: Victoria Jones

Two women walks through heavy rain in St James's Park in central London, Sunday July 25, 2021. Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday it is forecast. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Caption
Two women walks through heavy rain in St James's Park in central London, Sunday July 25, 2021. Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday it is forecast. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Credit: Victoria Jones

Credit: Victoria Jones

Two women shelter under an umbrella in Parliament Square in central London, Sunday July 25, 2021. Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday it is forecast. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Caption
Two women shelter under an umbrella in Parliament Square in central London, Sunday July 25, 2021. Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday it is forecast. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Credit: Victoria Jones

Credit: Victoria Jones

Two women run through Parliament Square in central London, Sunday July 25, 2021. Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday it is forecast. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Caption
Two women run through Parliament Square in central London, Sunday July 25, 2021. Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday it is forecast. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Credit: Victoria Jones

Credit: Victoria Jones

Two cyclists ride along the Embankment in central London, Sunday July 25, 2021. Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday it is forecast. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Caption
Two cyclists ride along the Embankment in central London, Sunday July 25, 2021. Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday it is forecast. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Credit: Victoria Jones

Credit: Victoria Jones

In Other News
1
Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament
2
Olympic broadcasters curb sexual images of female athletes
3
Typhoon blows across Shanghai, fills city roads with water
4
The Latest: AstraZeneca backs Australia vaccine advice
5
'We have to get it right,' Dem vows as Jan. 6 probe begins
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top