Logan Sargeant crashes heavily in Dutch Grand Prix practice

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Logan Sargeant crashed heavily in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday, leaving his car on fire with severe damage and putting his participation in qualifying in doubt.

Sargeant seemed to lose control of his Williams after putting one wheel onto the wet grass on the entry to a right-hand corner, before veering off to the left and spinning into a metal barrier.

He walked away from the car as flames spread across the rear and smoke poured from the air intake.