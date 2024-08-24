Logan Sargeant crashes heavily in Dutch Grand Prix practice

Nation & World News

Williams driver Logan Sargeant of the US walks away from his car after he crashed during the third free practice ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

16 minutes ago

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Logan Sargeant crashed heavily in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday, leaving his car on fire with severe damage and putting his participation in qualifying in doubt.

Sargeant seemed to lose control of his Williams after putting one wheel onto the wet grass on the entry to a right-hand corner, before veering off to the left and spinning into a metal barrier.

He walked away from the car as flames spread across the rear and smoke poured from the air intake.

The session, taking place in wet conditions, was red-flagged almost immediately before marshals extinguished the fire and loaded the car onto a truck.

It's the latest in a series of crashes for F1's only American driver. Sargeant crashed at the Canadian Grand Prix in June and collided with Kevin Magnussen at the Miami Grand Prix in May. He also crashed in practice for the Japanese Grand Prix in April.

Sargeant is being replaced at Williams by Carlos Sainz Jr. for 2025.

Qualifying is later Saturday for the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday.

