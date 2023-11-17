Logan Airport 'not an appropriate place' for migrants arriving daily, Massport CEO says

BOSTON (AP) — About 20 to 25 migrants are arriving daily at Boston's Logan Airport, the head of the airport operator said Friday, with some seen camping out temporarily in baggage claim and elsewhere before trying to find a spot in the state's overburdened shelter system.

But Massport interim CEO Ed Freni told reporters that the airport is “not an appropriate place” for migrants to stay, even as some were seen sleeping at the facility as the state grapples with the shelter crisis.

“When they come to Logan we meet them and we try to assist them, but we have to emphasize that Logan is not an appropriate place to house people,” Freni told reporters. The airport works with partners to transport the migrants to welcome centers and is looking to “other solutions in the future," Freni said.