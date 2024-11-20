Breaking: Jose Ibarra sentenced to life without parole for Laken Riley’s murder
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Lockers used by Ronaldo, Beckham and other Real Madrid stars are up for auction

Metal lockers that once held the sweat-stained shirts and muddy cleats of some of the world’s greatest soccer players are up for auction
The Real Madrid first-team changing room lockers from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium are displayed at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. The sale features 24 individual lockers previously used by footballers including Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Real Madrid first-team changing room lockers from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium are displayed at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. The sale features 24 individual lockers previously used by footballers including Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Updated 7 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — It's a sports fan’s perfect storage solution: Metal lockers that once held the sweat-stained shirts and muddy cleats of some of the world’s greatest soccer players are up for auction.

Sotheby's is selling 24 lockers from the dressing room of storied club Real Madrid. Used by the team between 2002 and 2022, they were removed from the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium during renovations.

They went on public display at the auctioneer’s London showrooms on Wednesday.

The storage spaces once used by players including Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham. Zinedine Zidane, Sergio Ramos and Luís Figo are being sold individually, with bidding starting at 10,000 pounds ($12,600) apiece.

The lockers, and other artifacts from the team, are open for online bidding until Nov. 26 in the sale, a joint venture between Sotheby’s and Real Madrid “memorabilia partner” Pursuit 3 Marketing Group.

Sotheby’s said a portion of the auction proceeds would be donated to the club’s charitable Real Madrid Foundation.

Sotheby’s sports and modern collectibles specialist Brendan Hawkes said it was a privilege “to offer these historic relics that give the public a glimpse behind the gilded curtain of the legendary Santiago Bernabéu and one of the world’s most decorated football clubs.”

It's also the latest sign that the world of sports memorabilia is booming, and spreading beyond the traditional mainstays of shirts and balls. In August, Sotheby's sold Kobe Bryant's locker from L.A.'s Staples Center for $2.9 million.

The all-time record for an item of sports memorabilia belongs to the jersey Babe Ruth wore when he famously called his shot during the 1932 World Series. It sold at Heritage Auctions in Dallas in August for $24.12 million

The Real Madrid first-team changing room lockers from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium are displayed at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. The sale features 24 individual lockers previously used by footballers including Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Real Madrid first-team changing room lockers from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium are displayed at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. The sale features 24 individual lockers previously used by footballers including Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Real Madrid first-team changing room lockers from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium are displayed at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. The sale features 24 individual lockers previously used by footballers including Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Real Madrid first-team changing room lockers from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium are displayed at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. The sale features 24 individual lockers previously used by footballers including Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Real Madrid first-team changing room lockers from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium are displayed at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. The sale features 24 individual lockers previously used by footballers including Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Real Madrid first-team changing room lockers from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium are displayed at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. The sale features 24 individual lockers previously used by footballers including Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Real Madrid first-team changing room lockers from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium are displayed at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. The sale features 24 individual lockers previously used by footballers including Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Real Madrid first-team changing room lockers and stadium's mosaic from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium are displayed at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. The sale features 24 individual lockers previously used by footballers including Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

'Gracias, Rafa': Rafael Nadal will head into retirement after Spain hosts the Davis Cup
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pepi goal lifts US over Jamaica 1-0 in CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal first leg
Placeholder Image

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Pedro Amador delivers useful - and then some - crosses
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Brad Guzan: ‘Whenever your back is against the wall, you’ve got to rise to the occasion’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jasmine Paolini and Italy beat Slovakia to win the Billie Jean King Cup4m ago
Former UVA student pleads guilty in 2022 mass shooting that left 3 dead, 2 wounded9m ago
Susan Smith is denied parole 30 years after drowning 2 sons by rolling car into South...9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Chefs serve tradition and community to Atlanta seniors on Thanksgiving Day
On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia2h ago