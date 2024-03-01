Local transport in much of Germany hit by strikes in a dispute over working conditions

The dispute centers on demands for better working conditions, such as a shorter working week and extra compensation days for night work. The exact demands and the timing of the walkouts vary from place to place.

Bavaria, where there are no negotiations at present, has been the only region not affected. An agreement between the union and employers in the small western state of Saarland was reached earlier this week, ending the strikes there.

Limited “warning strikes” such as these are a common tactic in German contract negotiations.

Travelers may soon face more disruptions as a result of a separate, long-running dispute between a union representing many of Germany's train drivers and the country's main railway operator, Deutsche Bahn.

The two sides returned to talks a month ago after a several-day strike by the GDL union, whose demand for working hours to be reduced from 38 to 35 per week without a pay cut has been a key sticking point.

Deutsche Bahn said GDL ended the talks on Thursday. GDL said it won't comment until a news conference scheduled for Monday.