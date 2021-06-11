Lobster diver injured when caught in whale's mouth

Michael Packard, 56, of Wellfleet, told WBZ-TV after he was released from Cape Cod Hospital that he was about 45 feet (14 meters) deep in the waters off Provincetown when "all of a sudden I felt this huge bump, and everything went dark."

He thought he had been attacked by a shark, common in area waters, but then realized he could not feel any teeth and he wasn't in any pain.