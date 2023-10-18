BreakingNews
2 shot near children’s learning center in SW Atlanta, police say

Lobbyist gets 2 years in prison for Michigan marijuana bribery scheme

A lobbyist has been sentenced to two years in prison for bribing the head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
43 minutes ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A lobbyist responsible for $42,000 in bribes given to the head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison.

Brian Pierce cooperated with investigators in bagging the big target, Rick Johnson, who was formerly known as a powerful Republican lawmaker before leading the marijuana board in 2017-19.

The board reviewed and approved applications to grow and sell marijuana for medical purposes. Johnson was recently sentenced to more than four years in prison for accepting $110,000 when he was in charge.

Pierce, a lobbyist and consultant for politicians and the marijuana industry, was greedy and in a "dark place” when he conspired to bribe Johnson, defense attorney Ben Gonek said in a court filing.

Prosecutors said Pierce's corruption included paying a Detroit stripper $2,000 to have sex with Johnson.

“Pierce’s bribes corrupted the process for the state’s issuance of licenses for businesses to operate in a new and lucrative industry,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher O'Connor said in a court filing.

Pierce's partner, Vincent Brown, also faces sentencing Wednesday.

Michigan voters legalized marijuana for medical purposes in 2008. A decade later, voters approved the recreational use of marijuana.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer abolished the medical marijuana board a few months after taking office in 2019 and put oversight of the industry inside a state agency.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jim Jordan falls short a second time in his bid for House speaker1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
2 shot near children’s learning center in SW Atlanta, police say
49m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Young Thug case: Fulton prosecutors kept potential juror under surveillance
3h ago

Sterigenics settles Atlanta lawsuits for $35 million
3h ago

Sterigenics settles Atlanta lawsuits for $35 million
3h ago

Georgia digital driver’s license now available to iPhone and Android users
5h ago
The Latest
LIVE UPDATES
Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast
4m ago
Arizona QB Kyler Murray activated from PUP list, says he's returning to practice
11m ago
US imposes more Iran drone sanctions as UN rules set to expire
15m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Suspect admits to 2005 murder of Natalee Holloway, who disappeared on high school trip
1h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top