Lloyd scores quick goal and US women defeat Jamaica 4-0

Andonovski started Adrianna Franch in goal, giving Alyssa Naeher the night off. Midfielder Catarina Macario, who played at Stanford before signing professionally with Lyon, made her fourth national team appearance.

Andonovski is using the Summer Series matches to decide the final roster for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Lindsey Horan scored on a penalty kick in the seventh minute. Midge Purce made it 3-0 in the 22nd minute, for her second international goal.

Morgan added a final goal in stoppage time. It was Morgan's 110th goal for the United States.

The U.S. will now head to Austin to play Nigeria at the new Q2 Stadium on Wednesday night. The Super Falcons played to a 3-3 tie with Portugal in the earlier game on Sunday.

U.S. midfielder Margaret Purce (20) reacts to her goal over Jamaica goalkeeper Chinyelu Asher (7) during the first half of their 2021 WNT Summer Series soccer match, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Houston.

U.S. forward Carli Lloyd (10) slides on the turf after scoring in the first minute against Jamaica during the first half of their 2021 WNT Summer Series soccer match, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Houston.