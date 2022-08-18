LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow to emcee MTV Awards

BreakingNews
This combination of photos show LL Cool J hosting the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 22, 2022, left, Nicki Minaj at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 6, 2019, center, and Jack Harlow at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sept. 12, 2021. The rappers will host the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28. (AP Photo)

By MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The MTV Video Music Awards later this month will have not one emcee but three, with rap stars LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow all set to anchor the ceremony.

They’ll introduce and present the famous Moonmen trophies alongside performers including Lizzo, Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Måneskin, Kane Brown, Marshmello with Khalid, and Panic! At The Disco on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Having multiple hosts is nothing new to the VMAs, which were first anchored by Bette Midler and Dan Aykroyd in 1984 and had Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans host in 2000. Other previous hosts include Katy Perry, Arsenio Hall, Jack Black, Russell Brand, Chris Rock and last year, Doja Cat.

LL Cool J is a three-time nominee who won in 1991 for best rap video for “Mama Said Knock You Out,” and was a recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 1997.

Minaj has been nominated and won five times at the VMAs and is nominated in the best hip-hop video category this year. She will also get the Video Vanguard Award this year, joining such previous winning music luminaries as Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.

Harlow, nominated in 2020 for song of the summer for "Whats Poppin,” is tied for the most nominations this year with seven, including artist of the year and video of the year. He will also make his VMA solo debut performance. At last year’s VMAs, Harlow and Lil Nas X gave the debut performance of “Industry Baby.”

Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar also have seven nominations.

Harlow, Lil Nas X, Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo will compete for artist of the year.

Styles and Doja Cat received the second-most nominations with six. Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each pulled in five.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists across 22 categories online through Friday. Nominations for group of the year and song of the summer will be announced Friday. Voting for best new artist will be active all the way to show time.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

___

For more AP entertainment news: https://apnews.com/hub/entertainment

