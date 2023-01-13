ajc logo
X

Lizzo, Ed Sheeran among hundreds of acts to play Jazz Fest

National & World News
1 hour ago
Lizzo and Ed Sheeran are among the headliners who will play this year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which takes place over two weekends beginning April 28

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lizzo and Ed Sheeran are among the headliners at this year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which takes place over two weekends beginning April 28.

The lineup released Friday also includes Dead & Company, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, Jill Scott, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kane Brown, H.E.R., the Steve Miller Band and Ludacris.

Batiste, a New Orleans-area native, is one of many local acts who will perform. Other New Orleans-anchored acts include Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and the Radiators.

The festival, which features hundreds of acts and draws tens of thousands of visitors daily, unfolds on more than a dozen music stages on the infield and surrounding structures of the historic Fair Grounds horse track. It also features scores of food booths that offer delicacies from Louisiana and beyond, plus numerous art and craft exhibitions.

Festival organizers said this year's event also will include a celebration of Puerto Rico, with artist demonstrations, live music and dance showcases, parades, cultural displays, photo exhibits and authentic cuisine.

Full schedules haven't yet been released, but Friday's announcement said Sheeran, Lizzo, Plant & Krauss, the Steve Miller Band, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gary Clark Jr., Jill Scott, Kenny Loggins and the Wu-Tang Clan will be among the first weekend's acts.

The second weekend will include Dead & Company, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Batiste, H.E.R., Kane Brown, Trombone Shorty, Ludacris, Leon Bridges, Tom Jones, Herbie Hancock, Buddy Guy, Irma Thomas, Melissa Etheridge, NE-YO and Galactic, among many others.

Editors' Picks

Kemp releases $32.5 billion budget plan with huge increase for schools3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Salaries for new Georgia Tech assistant coaches Faulkner, Wade released
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: I hate the NFL. So why do I watch the NFL?
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 4,600 Georgia players on ‘22 college rosters; Grayson leads state with 68
3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 4,600 Georgia players on ‘22 college rosters; Grayson leads state with 68
3h ago

Credit: John Spink /John Spink

Storms killed at least two, injured dozens
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

McCarthy invites Biden for Feb. 7 State of the Union speech
4m ago
2022 NFL All-Pro Team Roster
4m ago
Panel: State shouldn't take over Georgia county's elections
6m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
20h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top