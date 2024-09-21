Nation & World News

Lizard on track halts Formula 1 practice in Singapore

A large lizard scampered onto the track and stopped the third and final Formula 1 practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain steers his car during the third practice session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain steers his car during the third practice session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
5 hours ago

SINGAPORE (AP) — A large lizard scampered onto the track and stopped the third and final Formula 1 practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday.

The session was briefly red-flagged after Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso reported over the radio that he'd seen the lizard in the middle of the track.

Two track marshals chased the long-tailed reptile and the session resumed shortly after.

Title challenger Lando Norris of McLaren set the fastest time, while standings leader Max Verstappen was fourth-fastest and reported his Red Bull car felt better than it had during a difficult second practice session the day before.

Qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix is later Saturday and the race is Sunday.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lando Norris beats Max Verstappen for pole position at F1's Singapore Grand Prix1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Formula 1 races take an unpredictable turn as McLaren boss Zak Brown revels in 'best...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

McLaren bumps Red Bull off its throne in F1's money-making championship race
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Piastri wins F1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix after late crash knocked out Perez and Sainz
The Latest
Two Hezbollah leaders were among the 37 people killed in the Beirut apartment block...22m ago
Diddy faces public scrutiny over alleged sex crimes as questions arise about future of...24m ago
Suspect in 1977 Melbourne cold case arrested in Italy28m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Georgia students walk out of class to honor Apalachee HS, demand gun reform
Armed guards, panic buttons: The changes coming to one Georgia hospital system
OPINION
MURPHY: A woman as president? No thanks, say one-fifth of Georgia voters