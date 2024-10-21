Liz Cheney helps Harris seek moderate votes as they paint Trump as a dangerous choice

Cheney, a former congresswoman from Wyoming, said her background as a conservative means she prioritizes the Constitution over her political party, and she was concerned about allowing a “totally erratic, completely unstable” Trump to run foreign policy.

“Our adversaries know that they can play Donald Trump," she said. "And we cannot afford to take that risk.”

Trump has frequently tried to paint Harris, who is from deep blue California, as a radical liberal, but she struck a moderate tone during her appearance with Cheney.

Harris promised to “invite good ideas from wherever they come" and “cut red tape," and she said “there should be a healthy two party system" in the country.

“We need to be able to have these good intense debates about issues that are grounded in fact,” Harris said.

“Imagine!” Cheney responded.

“Let’s start there!" Harris said as the audience clapped. "Can you believe that’s an applause line?”

Although Cheney has long described herself as pro-life, she suggested that Republican women should vote for Harris on the issue of reproductive health because restrictions on abortion have gone too far since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Cheney said women aren’t getting the medical care that they need and “we’re seeing people come together to say . . . that’s not sustainable for us as a country, and it has to change.”

Whenever abortion rights have been on the ballot in states, they have succeeded, including in red states. But it's not clear whether the issue will propel Republican women to the polls in this year's presidential election.

Harris said she believes that defending abortion rights can appeal to people on both sides of the aisle.

“The American people vote for freedom, regardless of the party with which they’re registered to vote,” she said. Harris also warned that “our daughters are going to have fewer rights than their grandmothers.”

Harris had two more events with Cheney on Monday after leaving Chester County, Pennsylvania. Their next stop was Oakland County in suburban Detroit and their third is Waukesha County outside of Milwaukee.

All three are counties won by Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who ran against Trump for the Republican nomination.

With just over two weeks to go before the presidential election and the race a dead heat, the Democratic nominee is looking for support from every possible voter. Her campaign is hoping to persuade those who haven't made up their minds, mobilize any Democrats considering sitting this one out, and pick off voters in areas where support for Trump may be fading.

A few votes here and there could add up to an overall win. In Waukesha County, for example, Haley won more than 9,000 primary votes even after she dropped out of the race. Overall, Wisconsin was decided for President Joe Biden in 2020 by just 20,000 votes. In-person early voting in the state starts Tuesday.

Cheney says she endorsed Harris because of her concerns about Trump. She lost her House seat after she co-chaired a congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. That's when a violent mob of Trump supporters broke into the building and bloodied law enforcement in a failed effort to stop the certification of Biden's 2020 presidential win.

Trump lashed out at Cheney on social media on Monday, calling her “dumb as a rock” and accusing her of being a “war hawk.”

Cheney is not the only member of her party to back Harris. More than 100 former Republican officeholders and officials joined Harris last week in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, not far from where Gen. George Washington led hundreds of troops across the Delaware River to a major victory in the Revolutionary War.

At a rally there, Cheney told Republican voters that the patriotic choice was to vote for Democrats.

As the election draws near, the vice president has increasingly focused on Trump's lies around the 2020 election and his role in the violent mob's failed efforts. She says Trump is “unstable” and “unhinged” and would eviscerate democratic norms if given a second White House term.

“I do believe that Donald Trump is an unserious man,” she says at her rallies, "and the consequences of him ever getting back into the White House are brutally serious.”

Trump has been trying to minimize the violent Jan. 6 confrontation as he campaigns, claiming it was "a day of love from the standpoint of the millions.”

