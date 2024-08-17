Liverpool's new era under Slot begins with a win at Ipswich and a scoring record for Salah

Liverpool's new era under Arne Slot began with a 2-0 victory over promoted Ipswich on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah netting the second goal to break a Premier League scoring record.

Salah poked home a finish from close range in the 65th minute to take his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine, breaking a tie he had with a trio of English soccer greats in Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard.

Five minutes earlier, Salah set up Diogo Jota for the first goal as Liverpool improved after a slow first half in its first competitive game under Slot, who replaced longtime manager Jurgen Klopp during the offseason.