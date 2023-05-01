Liverpool's Klopp risks ban over feud with match referee

“Match officials in the Premier League are recorded in all games via a communications system," the PGMOL said in a statement Monday," adding that Tierney “acted in a professional manner throughout including when issuing the caution to the Liverpool manager so, therefore, we strongly refute any suggestion that Tierney’s actions were improper.”

Klopp, who also criticized Tierney for awarding Tottenham a free kick that led to the equalizer, could face further disciplinary action ahead of Liverpool's remaining five games. Fifth-place Liverpool still has an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League, but would need to close a seven-point gap to fourth-place Manchester United, which has played one game fewer.

Klopp served a one-game ban and was warned about his conduct when the English Football Association won an appeal case over the German's criticism of an assistant referee during a home win over Manchester City in October.

Liverpool has qualified for the Champions League in each of Klopp’s previous six full seasons at the club, going on to win the European title in 2019 against Tottenham and losing two other finals to Real Madrid.

Playing in the second-tier Europa League next season would likely cost Liverpool about 50 million euros ($55 million) in lost prize money from UEFA.

Liverpool next hosts Fulham on Wednesday and also welcomes Brentford to Anfield on Saturday.

