Liverpool stuns PSG with late winner in Champions League and 10-man Barcelona beats Benfica

Bayern Munich took a big step toward the last eight with a 3-0 win against German champion Bayer Leverkusen.

Ten-man Barcelona beat Benfica 1-0 and Inter Milan won 2-0 at Feyenoord.

Martinez landmark

Lautaro Martinez became Inter's all-time leading scorer in the Champions League with his 18th goal in European club soccer’s most prestigious competition, overtaking club great Sandro Mazzola's record.

Brazilian Adriano also scored 18 goals in the Champions League, but that included qualifying games.

Martinez's landmark goal is notable, given some of the iconic forwards to have played for Inter, including Ronaldo, Christian Vieiri and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He fired high into the corner of the net in the 50th minute in Rotterdam to double Inter's lead after Marcus Thuram struck in the 38th.

The 2023 finalist could have been in an even more commanding position after the first leg, but but Piotr Zielinski’s penalty in the 65th was saved by Timon Wellenreuther.

Raphinha strikes again

Raphinha scored a second-half winner as 10-man Barcelona got the better of Benfica again.

The Brazil forward had scored twice in a thrilling 5-4 come-from-behind win at Benfica in the league phase and he was on target again at the Stadium of Light.

Intercepting a loose pass by defender António Silva outside the area, Raphinha sent a left-footed shot into the far corner in the 61st.

Victory came despite Pau Cubarsi's red card in the 22nd.

Advantage Bayern

Bayern is eyeing the quarterfinals after a comfortable 3-0 win over 10-man Leverkusen, which had defender Nordi Mukiele sent off in the 62nd.

Harry Kane scored twice to end his four game-scoring drought and Jamal Musiala capitalized on a mistake from Leverkusen ’keeper Matej Kovar to give Bayern a big advantage going to Leverkusen for the second leg next Tuesday.

Kane’s second goal was a penalty, his 30th successful spot kick in a row.

It was Bayern’s first win over a Leverkusen team coached by its former player Xabi Alonso at the seventh attempt.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP