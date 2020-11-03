Liverpool routs Atalanta; Real Madrid and Bayern Munich win

Elsewhere on the third match day of the group stage, 13-time champion Real Madrid beat visiting Inter Milan 3-2 in Group B for its first win in this season’s competition courtesy of a late goal from Rodrygo.

Defending champion Bayern Munich got late goals from Jérôme Boateng, Leroy Sané, Robert Lewandoski and Lucas Hernandez in a 6-2 win at Salzburg to preserve its perfect start in Group A.

Manchester City also stayed perfect with a 3-0 victory over Olympiakos in Group C with goals from Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus and João Cancelo.

In another rout, Borussia Mönchengladbach beat Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 in Group B to match its biggest European Cup away win.

Ajax and Porto also won, while Lokomotiv Moscow and Atlético Madrid drew 1-1.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota, center, celebrates after scoring his second goal against Atalanta during the Champions League, group D soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool, at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Stefano Nicoli/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Stefano Nicoli Credit: Stefano Nicoli

Atalanta's Jose Luis Palomino, on the ground, fights for the ball with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the Champions League, group D soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool, at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Bayern's Jerome Boateng, left, celebrates with Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, right, after he scored his side's third goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between RB Salzburg and Bayern Munich in Salzburg, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Andreas Schaad) Credit: Andreas Schaad Credit: Andreas Schaad

Bayern's Jerome Boateng heads his side's third goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between RB Salzburg and Bayern Munich in Salzburg, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Andreas Schaad) Credit: Andreas Schaad Credit: Andreas Schaad

Liverpool's Sadio Mane, center, scores against Atalanta during the Champions League, group D soccer match between Atalanta and Liverpool, at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Manchester City's Ferran Torres, front, duels for the ball with Olympiacos' Pape Abou Cisse during the Champions League group C soccer match between Manchester City and Olympiacos at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) Credit: Dave Thompson Credit: Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Kyle Walker refreshes himself before the Champions League group C soccer match between Manchester City and Olympiacos at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) Credit: Dave Thompson Credit: Dave Thompson