Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Liverpool increases lead atop Premier League as Arsenal drops more points

It feels like a matter of when, not if, Liverpool seals a record-equalling 20th English league title
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It feels like a matter of when, not if, Liverpool seals a record-equaling 20th English league title.

The gap at the top of the Premier League was extended to 13 points on Wednesday after a 2-0 victory over Newcastle.

Liverpool took full advantage as second-place Arsenal dropped more points in a 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored in the 11th minute and Alexis Mac Allister netted just past the hour mark at Anfield to secure a 20th league win of the season from 28 games.

Title success would see Liverpool equal Manchester United's record haul.

A goalless draw with Forest highlighted Arsenal's problems amid an injury crisis in attack, with the Londoners failing to score for the third time in four games.

Manchester City moved back up to fourth after Erling Haaland returned from a knee injury and scored in a 1-0 win at Tottenham.

Ten-man Manchester United was given a scare by relegation-fighting Ipswich.

Trailing inside four minutes at Old Trafford after Jaden Philogene's early goal, United bounced back to win 3-2, despite Patrick Dorgu's red card in the 43rd.

Title in sight

It all seems so easy for Liverpool right now. With its rivals faltering one by one, the Merseyside club keeps edging closer to the title.

Not even the absence of coach Arne Slot from the sideline after he was handed a two-match suspension could halt his team's progress.

Against a Newcastle team that was without injured star striker Alexander Isak, Liverpool eased to victory at Anfield.

Szoboszlai scored for the second time in as many games — firing low from inside the box in the 11th.

Newcastle mounted little threat and Mac Allister put the game beyond doubt in the 63rd following Mohamed Salah’s assist.

The teams will meet again at Wembley next month in the final of the English League Cup when Liverpool could seal the first leg of a potential treble. Newcastle, meanwhile, is aiming to end a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

Arsenal drought

A lack of spending in the January transfer window is proving to be a costly mistake for Arsenal.

How Arteta could do with some fresh attacking options right now with his team looking desperately blunt in front of goal.

Injuries to Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have undermined Arsenal's title challenge, while on-loan Raheem Sterling has scored just once in 21 appearances this term.

Arsenal was linked with a move for Aston Villa's OIlie Watkins at the end of the window, but ended up empty-handed. And it looks like that will be the case in terms of its title pursuit after the draw with Forest saw it slip further adrift of Liverpool.

“We played well and were dominant through the whole games," Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard said. “But goals happen in the boxes. We defended well but up top we need to try and create more.”

Haaland returns

Haaland is back and City is back to winning ways.

In the Norwegian's absence, City crashed out of the Champions League to Real Madrid last week and then fell to defeat to Liverpool.

While the title looks well beyond Pep Guardiola's team, the priority will be to secure Champions League qualification. City can still win a trophy in the form of the FA Cup as well.

Victory at Tottenham saw the four-time defending champion move a point ahead of fifth-place Chelsea and one behind Forest in third.

Haaland’s goal in the 12th was his 28th of the season in all competitions.

Unconvincing United

Against an Ipswich team that is still waiting for a first league win in 2025, United went behind early on, had to rely on an own goal and went down to 10-men before taking all three points.

In a week when more job cuts were announced at Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim’s team gave the home crowd something to cheer with only a third win at home in the league since Dec. 1.

“The moment is what it is, we have been suffering, we haven’t been at our best. We scored from two set pieces, but we were in complete control of the game," United captain Bruno Fernandes said.

A Sam Morsy own goal leveled the game after Philogene’s opener and Matthijs de Ligt gave United the lead.

Dorgu was sent off in the 43rd and in first-half stoppage time Philogene scored his second.

Harry Maguire scored United’s winner just after the break.

United moved up to 14th — ahead of Everton, which drew 1-1 at Brentford.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Arsenal's Mikel Merino reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Rui Viera)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester United's Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Ipswich Town at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim gives instructions to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Ipswich Town at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Newcastle's Lewis Hall, left, challenges Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Brentford's Yoane Wissa celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the gamel, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Everton at Gtech Community Stadium, in London, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Newcastle's Jacob Murphy, right, challenges Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

Liverpool marching toward Premier League title after statement win at Man City

10-man Arsenal loses to West Ham to hit Premier League title bid and leave Arteta 'very, very angry'

Brilliant Brentford deepens Leicester's relegation woes with club-record win

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Egg prices could jump 41% this year, USDA says, as Trump's bird flu plan is unveiled

9m ago

Hamas hands over to Red Cross 4 dead hostages from Gaza, as Palestinians leave Israeli prison

11m ago

Middle East latest: Hamas hands over to Red Cross 4 dead hostages from Gaza

12m ago

Featured

Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor will repay nearly $84,000 in expedited passport fees that she pocketed over her first two years in office. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: File photo

Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.

Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card

The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.

In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.

The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.