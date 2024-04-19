Nation & World News

Live video of man who set himself on fire outside court proves challenging for news organizations

A man who set himself on fire outside the Manhattan courtroom where Donald Trump was on trial tested news organizations on how quickly they could respond to an incident and what to show viewers
New York Police officers inspect a backpack left at the scene where a man lit himself on fire in a park outside Manhattan criminal court, Friday, April 19, 2024, in New York. Emergency crews rushed away a person on a stretcher after fire was extinguished outside the Manhattan courthouse where jury selection was taking place in former President Donald Trump's hush money criminal case. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Police officers inspect a backpack left at the scene where a man lit himself on fire in a park outside Manhattan criminal court, Friday, April 19, 2024, in New York. Emergency crews rushed away a person on a stretcher after fire was extinguished outside the Manhattan courthouse where jury selection was taking place in former President Donald Trump's hush money criminal case. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By DAVID BAUDER – Associated Press
10 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Video cameras stationed outside the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial caught the gruesome scene Friday of a man who lit himself on fire and the aftermath as authorities tried to rescue him.

CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC were all on the air with reporters talking about the seating of a jury when the incident happened and other news agencies, including The Associated Press, were livestreaming from outside the courthouse. The man, who distributed pamphlets before dousing himself in an accelerant and setting himself on fire, was in critical condition.

The incident tested how quickly the networks could react, and how they decided what would be too disturbing for their viewers to see.

With narration from Laura Coates, CNN had the most extensive view of the scene. Coates, who at first incorrectly said it was a shooting situation, then narrated as the man was visible onscreen, enveloped in flames.

“You can smell burning flesh,” Coates, an anchor and CNN's chief legal analyst, said as she stood at the scene with reporter Evan Perez.

The camera switched back and forth between Coates and what was happening in the park. Five minutes after the incident started, CNN posted the onscreen message “Warning: Graphic Content.”

Coates later said she couldn’t “overstate the emotional response of watching a human being engulfed in flames and to watch his body be lifted into a gurney.” She described it as an “emotional and unbelievably disturbing moment here.”

Fox's cameras caught the scene briefly as reporter Eric Shawn talked, then the network switched to a courtroom sketch of Trump on trial.

“We deeply apologize for what has happened,” Shawn said.

On MSNBC, reporter Yasmin Vossoughian narrated the scene. The network showed smoke in the park, but no picture where the body was visible.

“I could see the outline of his body inside the flames,” Vossoughian said, “which was so terrifying to see. As he went to the ground his knees hit the ground first.”

The AP had a camera with an unnarrated live shot stationed outside the courthouse, shown on YouTube and APNews.com. The cameras caught an extensive view, with the man lighting himself afire and later writhing on the ground before a police officer tried to douse the flames with a jacket.

The AP later removed its live feed from its YouTube channel and replaced it with a new one because of the graphic nature of the content.

The news agency distributed carefully edited clips to its video clients — not showing the moment the man lit himself on fire, for example, said executive producer Tom Williams.

Editors' Picks

What Braves ace Spencer Strider said about injury diagnosis, his emotions and more 1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia demands Rivian secure, maintain factory site
1h ago

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

What prison life is like for Todd and Julie Chrisley, the former reality TV stars

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Kemp on Medicaid expansion in 2025: ‘I’m in the no camp.’

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Kemp on Medicaid expansion in 2025: ‘I’m in the no camp.’

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘I am desperate:’ Refugee says resettling in Atlanta came with struggles
The Latest

Credit: AP

Tennessee Volkswagen workers vote on union membership in test of UAW's plan to expand its...
15m ago
Idaho group says it is exploring a ballot initiative for abortion rights and reproductive...
18m ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
27m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

At Vinings Lake Church, people reconsider what church means
Celebrate a sweet Vidalia onion season with these recipes
When this sheriff first took office, gas was 39 cents and Nixon was president