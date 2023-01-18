Live updates | World Economic Forum gathering in Davos

ajc logo
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The Latest on the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland:

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska dabbed teary eyes before attending a World Economic Forum session in Davos, Switzerland, as she heard the news that a helicopter carrying Ukraine’s interior minister and other officials crashed in Ukraine.

Forum President Borge Brende requested 15 seconds of silence Wednesday to honor the 18 people killed in the crash, including Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi and other officials, before the opening the session.

Zelenska said it was “another very sad day today. New losses."

She told those attending the session: “I think you understand my emotions. Perhaps they’re a little bit out of place in the political and economic dialogue, but I am sure that just as the war has changed the whole world, it has also changed all of our dialogue. We can also change this negative situation for the better.”

Her husband, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is scheduled to speak via video later in the day as the Ukrainian delegation pushes for more weapons from international allies.

Speaking shortly before Zelenskyy is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is facing pressure to send tanks to Ukraine.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— Ukraine's first lady urges leaders to use influence amid war

— EU chief offers clean tech plan to compete with China, US

— World Food Program postpones, not averts Somali famine

Elon Musk apparently wasn't on the Davos guest list

Follow AP's coverage of the World Economic Forum meeting at https://apnews.com/hub/world-economic-forum

Georgia Tech makes hires of six assistants official
