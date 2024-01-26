Live updates | UN court keeps genocide case against Israel alive as Gaza death toll surpasses 26,000

Israel has denied committing genocide and asked the court to throw out the case, which the panel of 17 judges refused to do.

Currently:

— Israel vows to fight Hamas all the way to Gaza's southern border. That's fueling tension with Egypt.

— How genocide officially became a crime, and why South Africa is accusing Israel of committing it.

— Georgia lawmakers, in support of Israel, pass a bill that would define antisemitism in state law.

— The U.S. and the U.K. sanction four Yemeni Houthi leaders over Red Sea shipping attacks.

— Find more of AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war.

Here's the latest:

INTERNATIONAL COURT TELLS ISRAEL TO LIMIT DEATHS IN GAZA

The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to take steps to try to reduce further deaths and damage in the Gaza Strip but stopped short of demanding a stop to the blistering offensive that has decimated the Palestinian territory.

The court in The Hague, Netherlands, ordered a total of six provisional measures on Friday as it considers the genocide charges that South Africa brought against Israel. South Africa requested interim steps since the proceedings could take several years.

Court President Joan E. Donoghue said there were enough elements in South Africa’s arguments to continue the genocide case but that Israeli troops had to do much more in the meantime to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

She said the court was “of the view that Israel must take measures within its power to prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to commit genocide.”

TOP UN COURT REFUSES TO THROW OUT GENOCIDE CASE AGAINST ISRAEL

The United Nations’ top court has refused to throw out the genocide case that South Africa filed against Israel.

The International Court of Justice is not deciding Friday whether Israel has committed genocide in the Gaza Strip but only ruling on South Africa's request for interim measures, including an order for Israel to halt its military offensive in Gaza.

While Israel asked the court to throw out the case, court president Joan E. Donoghue said a panel of 17 judges concluded that it has appropriate jurisdiction and therefore “cannot accede to Israel’s request for the case to be removed.”

Donoghue opened the hearing in The Hague, Netherlands, by noting that Israel's war against Hamas "is causing massive civilian casualties, extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure and the displacement of the overwhelming majority of the population in Gaza.

"The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering,” the judge said.

HAMAS OFFICIAL SAYS GROUP WOULD ABIDE BY A COURT-ORDERED CEASE-FIRE

RAMALLAH, West Bank — A Palestinian delegation plans to be in The Hague when the International Court of Justice announces whether it is ordering Israel to suspend its offensive against Hamas militants and to take other steps to protect Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The world court is delivering its preliminary decisions in a genocide case that South Africa brought against Israel. The court is set to rule Friday only on South Africa's request for interim measures to ease the suffering in Gaza while the case proceeds, a process expected to take several years.

“By moving quickly and issuing the ruling only two weeks after the oral hearings, the court acknowledges the urgency of the situation on the ground,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a top official with Hamas says his group will abide by a cease-fire if the court in the Netherlands calls for one.

Osama Hamdan said Thursday that Hamas also would be ready to release the remaining hostages it is holding if Israel releases Palestinian prisoners.

Hamdan says Hamas is open to all initiatives for an exchange but that the hostages would not return home until there was “a comprehensive cease of the aggression against our people.” He added that any delays or procrastination “means more deaths among (Israelis).”

ISRAELI STRIKES ON A REFUGEE CAMP KILL 15 PALESTINIANS

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Fifteen Palestinians, including an infant, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on two apartment buildings in the central Gaza Strip, according to an Associated Press journalist who saw the bodies at a local hospital Friday.

The strikes hit the Nuseirat refugee camp on Thursday evening, and the dead were taken to the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital in the nearby town of Deir al-Balah.

One of the bombardments killed seven members of the Rawah family, including a 5-month-old baby.

The strikes came as the Israeli army continued to expand its assault on the southern half of war-stricken Gaza, with a focus on Khan Younis, Gaza’s second-largest city.

The Israeli military said its troops were engaging in close, urban combat with Hamas fighters in neighborhoods of Khan Younis. The military says it is calling in airstrikes and attack helicopters to hit militants allegedly spotted with rocket-propelled grenades and other weapons.

Earlier this week,the military ordered civilians to evacuate most of the western half of the city and the Khan Younis refugee camp.

Hamas has reported that troops from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the group’s military wing, are battling Israeli forces in the heart of the city.

MORE THAN 26,000 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN KILLED IN GAZA SINCE THE ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR STARTED, HEALTH MINISTRY SAYS

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since the start of the Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 26,000, the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Friday.

The ministry said the total number of dead is 26,083, with 64,487 Palestinians wounded since the start of the war on Oct. 7. The ministry does not differentiate between combatants and civilians in its death toll, but has said about two-thirds of those killed were women and children.

In the past 24 hours, 183 people were killed and 377 others were injured, ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said in a statement.

Israel’s blistering ground and air offensive has decimated vast swaths of Gaza during the nearly 4-month-old war. The conflict broke out on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants stormed southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted some 250.

SOUTH AFRICA ISSUES A STATEMENT AHEAD OF THE INTERNATIONAL COURT'S INTERIM RULING EXPECTED FRIDAY

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — South Africa’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it was seeking an interim ruling that “Israel immediately cease its military operations in Gaza, take reasonable measures to prevent the genocide of Palestinians, ensure that the displaced return to their homes and have access to humanitarian assistance, including adequate food, water, fuel, medical and hygiene supplies, shelter and clothing.”

The statement late Thursday also said Israel should “take necessary steps to punish those involved in the genocide and preserve the evidence of genocide.” Israel has denied the allegations of genocide.

South Africa will be represented at the ruling at The Hague by Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, who spoke with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone Thursday, according to the State Department. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Blinken spoke about the need to protect civilians in the war in Gaza and ensure there was humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, while working toward lasting regional peace that “ensures Israel’s security and advances the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.”

“The secretary reaffirmed support for Israel’s right to ensure the terrorist attacks of Oct. 7 can never be repeated,” Miller said.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP