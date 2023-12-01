Live updates | Temporary cease-fire expires; Israel-Hamas war resumes

A temporary cease-fire deal that lasted seven days has expired without word from mediator Qatar on an extension. Israel's military said Friday morning that it has resumed combat.

A total of 83 Israelis, including dual nationals, were freed during the truce, most of whom appear physically well but shaken. Another 24 hostages — 23 Thais and one Filipino — have also been released, including several men. Israel says around 125 men are still held hostage. The 240 Palestinians released so far under the cease-fire have mostly been teenagers accused of throwing stones and firebombs during confrontations with Israeli forces.

The deal ended after a week and multiple extensions, despite international pressure for the truce to be upheld as long as possible. Weeks of Israeli bombardment and a ground campaign have left more than three-quarters of Gaza's population of 2.3 million uprooted, leading to a humanitarian crisis.