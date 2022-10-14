Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

The heavier Russian barrage began last Monday and comes as Ukraine pushes its military counteroffensive on the southern front.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— Russia to evacuate Kherson residents as Ukraine advances

— Russian man stopped with drones in Norway

— What's the state of Russia's missile arsenal?

— How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians

— Orphan watched dad die, awaits future in Ukraine shelter

— Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

Russia is promising free accommodation to residents of the partially occupied Kherson region who want to evacuate to Russia.

The move suggests that Ukrainian military gains along the southern front are worrying the Kremlin.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin made the announcement shortly after the Russia-backed leader of Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, asked the Kremlin to organize an evacuation from four cities of the region.

Saldo said in a video posted online Thursday that Ukraine’s missile strikes are causing “serious damage,” claiming they had struck hotels, residential buildings and markets.

Kherson is one of four Ukrainian regions illegally annexed by Moscow last month.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian armed forces are reporting steady territorial gains along the southern front in the country’s battle against invading Russian forces, including the recapture of 75 settlements in the Kherson region in the last month.

The Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories announced late Thursday that Ukraine’s armed forces have recaptured 502 settlements in the Kharkiv region, 43 in the Donetsk region and seven in the Luhansk region.

Russian officials say Ukrainian shelling on Thursday evening blew up an ammunition depot in Russia’s Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said Friday that an unspecified number of people were killed and wounded in the incident.

Unconfirmed media reports said three officers of Russia’s National Guard were killed and more than 10 were wounded.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — The director general of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, told journalists in Kyiv that the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains “concerning.”

“It hasn’t improved in any way,’ he said on Thursday evening in Kyiv shortly after returning from Russia.

The International Atomic Energy Agency keeps pushing for a demilitarization zone around the nuclear plant, which means “no attack against the plant and the plant not to be used as a tool to attack,” Grossi explained. The plant is in an area occupied by Russia but those working at the plant are Ukrainian.

At the same time, he said the IAEA believes Russians want to create the security, because “they are working with him.”

However, Grossi said he still didn’t receive any indications from Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is ready to discuss with IAEA the definitive “parameters” that will allow finding a safe solution for the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe amid the war.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that he met with Grossi in a bomb shelter in Kyiv “while Russian terrorists kept firing missiles at Ukraine.” His post included a photo of the two men meeting in what appeared to be an underground room with pipes hanging from the ceiling.

“I reiterated that Russia must withdraw from the ZNPP to ensure its nuclear safety and security, immediately stop abductions and intimidation of the Ukrainian personnel,” he tweeted.

Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Credit: Vyacheslav Prokofyev Credit: Vyacheslav Prokofyev