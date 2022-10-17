Live updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital

— Ukrainian resilience persists amid Russian barrages

— NATO begins nuclear exercises amid Russia's war

— EU set to greenlight Ukraine training mission

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

TALLINN, Estonia — Belarus is to host a total of 9,000 Russian troops and 170 tanks as part of a new joint Russian-Belarusian military force.

That’s according to Belarusian defense ministry officials Monday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced the formation of the new force last week. He said it was being created in response to Ukraine plotting an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor in the north. Lukashenko didn’t provide any evidence to back up his claim.

Moscow has used Belarus as a staging ground for its full-scale invasion and regular rocket attacks, but Belarusian troops have not been directly involved in Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

Lukashenko’s statements stoked fears that the joint force would attack Ukraine from the north, aiming to disrupt corridors used to transport Western-supplied weapons across the country.

Belarusian military officials, however, insisted that the force was being created for defensive purposes only.

As Russian soldiers were deploying in Belarus, Belarusian authorities arrested at least four activists they accused of plotting terrorist attacks to sabotage the operation.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s capital is reeling from a Russian barrage of suicide drones packed with explosives, which killed at least three people.

The blasts set fire to Kyiv buildings and sent people scurrying to air raid shelters. Some tried to shoot down the kamikazes.

One of the drones slammed into a residential building, killing three people, according to the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Energy facilities were also targeted as Moscow tries to disrupt Ukraine’s heating supply as winter approaches.

The Russian military said they used “long-range air and sea-based high precision weapons” to strike Ukraine’s military and energy facilities.

The attack came a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months and as Moscow struggles to halt a Ukrainian battlefield counteroffensive.

Kyiv’s daily life soon resumed in a city that has become grimly accustomed to attacks.

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian nuclear energy company Energoatom says external power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was once again cut off due to shelling by Russian forces.

The attack Monday struck a power substation on Ukrainian territory that supplies power to the plant, Energoatom said.

The plant is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. While it six reactors have been shut down due to the fighting, it needs power supply to ensure critical safety systems remain operational.

Those power supplies have been repeatedly taken offline, forcing the plant’s operator to temporarily use diesel generators to power the safety systems.

Energoatom repeated its call for a demilitarization of the plant and the withdrawal of Russian forces that surround it.

