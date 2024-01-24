Live updates | Patients stuck in Khan Younis' main hospital as Israel battles militants in the city

Medics say hundreds of patients and thousands of displaced people were unable to leave the main hospital in Khan Younis because of the fighting Wednesday. The Israeli military said its forces were battling militants there after encircling the city the day before.

On Tuesday, the military announced that militants killed 21 Israeli soldiers in the deadliest single attack of the ground war against Hamas. The combat casualties could add to mounting calls in Israel for a cease-fire.

Khan Younis, the second-largest city in Gaza, has seen heavy fighting in recent days. The Health Ministry says more than 25,400 people have been killed and another 63,000 wounded in the enclave since the Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel in which militants from Gaza killed around 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages.