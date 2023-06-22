Live updates | NBA Draft starts with the annual fashion show

BreakingNews
It's official: Braves’ Ronald Acuña earns starting spot for All-Star game
The players have arrived at Barclays Center for the NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — The players have arrived at Barclays Center for the NBA draft. And as always, the preshow was a fashion show.

Soon-to-be No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama wore a green suit and a special necklace, telling ESPN that the stone appealed to him because it was unusual — not expensive. “I don't care about wearing expensive stuff,” he said.

Taylor Hendricks of UCF had a pinkish suit, the jacket lined with photos that represented his journey to the NBA and some of the people who mean the most to him.

And there was a lot of sparkly. Kansas' Gradey Dick showed up in a dazzling red jacket, and Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite wore black with a lot of accent stones in designs selected by his family.

Players arrived, by bus from their hotel, several hours before the 8 p.m. start to the draft, which can be viewed on ABC or ESPN and streamed on ESPN’s website and app.

What to know:

Who is Victor Wembanyama and why is he considered a generational talent? We explain.

The mock draft, selected by AP writers.

Miller tops list of forwards in the draft.

Henderson leads the draft guard class.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

