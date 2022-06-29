ajc logo
X

Live updates | NATO leaders guarded by 10,000 Spanish police

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives for a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Combined ShapeCaption
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives for a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago
Some 10,000 police are locking down Spain’s capital for the NATO summit

MADRID (AP) — The Latest on the NATO summit in Madrid:

___

Some 10,000 police are locking down Spain’s capital for the NATO summit.

The gathering of 40 world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, is taking place behind roadblocks formed by police vans and armored cars.

They are ringing Madrid’s vast IFEMA conference center on the edge of the city, where the talks open Wednesday.

Spain’s National Police have deployed surveillance drones, while the flying of civilian drones is prohibited during the event.

Local authorities have recommended that Madrid residents work from home if possible and avoid further complicating the traffic problems caused by the security apparatus.

___

Turkey lifts objections to Sweden, Finland joining NATO ahead of alliance summit

— Biden, NATO to beef up force posture amid Russian aggression

Macron says Russia can't win in Ukraine

The AP Interview: Spanish PM says NATO summit to show unity

— OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance faces its “biggest challenge” since World War II amid the war in Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said at the start of the NATO summit in Madrid on Wednesday that the allies are meeting “in the midst of the most serious security crisis we have faced.”

“This will be a historic and transformative summit,” he told reporters.

Stoltenberg said the alliance is going to agree on deterrence to be able to deploy more combat formations and get more pre-positioned equipment in Eastern Europe by next year.

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy is expected to address the 30 leaders via video link Wednesday, as Russia’s invasion stretches into its fifth month.

The gathering has already seen a breakthrough agreement between Turkey and Finland and Sweden for the Nordic countries to begin their accession process.

The asked to join the alliance after witnessing Russia’s brutal attack on its neighbor Ukraine, but Turkey had some misgivings that were overcome Tuesday.

Combined ShapeCaption
Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Combined ShapeCaption
Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Credit: Paul White

Combined ShapeCaption
Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Combined ShapeCaption
Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Credit: Paul White

Combined ShapeCaption
Supreme Allied Commander Transformation General Philippe Lavigne, left, gestures as he arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Supreme Allied Commander Transformation General Philippe Lavigne, left, gestures as he arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Combined ShapeCaption
Supreme Allied Commander Transformation General Philippe Lavigne, left, gestures as he arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Credit: Paul White

Combined ShapeCaption
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Combined ShapeCaption
Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Credit: Paul White

Combined ShapeCaption
Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Combined ShapeCaption
Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Credit: Paul White

Combined ShapeCaption
Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Combined ShapeCaption
Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Credit: Paul White

Combined ShapeCaption
Poland?s President Andrzej Duda, second left, arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Poland?s President Andrzej Duda, second left, arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Combined ShapeCaption
Poland?s President Andrzej Duda, second left, arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Credit: Paul White

Combined ShapeCaption
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, left, arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, left, arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Combined ShapeCaption
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, left, arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: Paul White

Credit: Paul White

Combined ShapeCaption
Spain's King Felipe makes a speech next to U.S. President Joe Biden and and other heads of state and dignitaries during a gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday June 28, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (Juanjo Martin/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Juanjo Martin

Spain's King Felipe makes a speech next to U.S. President Joe Biden and and other heads of state and dignitaries during a gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday June 28, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (Juanjo Martin/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Juanjo Martin

Combined ShapeCaption
Spain's King Felipe makes a speech next to U.S. President Joe Biden and and other heads of state and dignitaries during a gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday June 28, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (Juanjo Martin/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Juanjo Martin

Credit: Juanjo Martin

Editors' Picks
Judge drops prison time for former Atlanta principal in cheating case12h ago
Alpharetta doctor sentenced to 3 years in federal prison
16h ago
Verdict looms in trial over 2015 Paris extremist attacks
40m ago
Asian shares track Wall St drop as inflation fears drag on
49m ago
Asian shares track Wall St drop as inflation fears drag on
49m ago
LEADING OFF: Scherzer makes rehab start, Ohtani vs Chisox
10m ago
The Latest
LEADING OFF: Scherzer makes rehab start, Ohtani vs Chisox
10m ago
NATO chief: Alliance faces biggest challenge since WWII
12m ago
South Korea approves first homemade COVID-19 vaccine
21m ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top