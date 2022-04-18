ajc logo
Live Updates | 5 missiles strike Lviv, mayor says

Firefighters work to extinguish fire at an apartments building after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters work to extinguish fire at an apartments building after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

By The Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago
Witnesses in Lviv reported multiple explosions believed to be caused by missiles have struck the western Ukrainian city

KYIV, Ukraine — Multiple explosions believed to be caused by missiles have struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, according to witnesses there.

Lviv and the rest of western Ukraine has been less affected by the fighting than other parts of the country, and is considered to be a relatively safe haven.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Facebook that five missiles struck the city and that emergency services were responding to the blasts. He said more details would follow.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:

— 'No surrender': Ukrainians fight on in Mariupol steel plant

— Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

— Mother, grandmother weep over 15-year-old killed in shelling of Kharkiv

Follow all AP stories on Russia's war on Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian troops in southern Ukraine have been carrying out torture and kidnappings, and he called on the world Sunday to respond.

“Torture chambers are built there,” Zelenskyy said in an evening address to the nation. “They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities.”

Zelenskyy said humanitarian aid has been stolen, creating famine.

In occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, he said, the Russians are creating separatist states and introducing Russian currency, the ruble. Intensified Russian shelling of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, has killed 18 people and wounded 106 in the last four days alone, Zelenskyy said.

“This is nothing but deliberate terror. Mortars, artillery against ordinary residential neighborhoods, against ordinary civilians,” he said.

He said a planned Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine “will begin in the near future.”

Zelensky again called for increased sanctions against Russia, including its entire banking sector and oil industry. “Everyone in Europe and America already sees Russia openly using energy to destabilize Western societies,” Zelenskyy said. “All of this requires greater speed from Western countries in preparing a new, powerful package of sanctions.”

___

WASHINGTON — Ukraine’s foreign minister is describing the situation in Mariupol as dire and heartbreaking and says Russia’s continued attacks there could be a “red line” that ends all efforts to reach peace through negotiation.

Dmytro Kuleba tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the remaining Ukrainian military personnel and civilians in the port city are basically encircled by Russian forces.

He says the Ukrainians “continue their struggle” but that the city effectively doesn’t exist anymore because of massive destruction.

Kuleba says his country has been keeping up “expert level” talks with Russia in recent weeks in hopes of reaching a political solution for peace. But citing the significance of Mariupol, he echoed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in saying the elimination of Ukrainian forces there could be a “red line” that stops peace efforts.

___

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says he’s praying on Easter for those living in the “dark shadow” of war, persecution and poverty.

Biden released an Easter message Sunday in which he says he’s also praying for peace, freedom and basic dignity and respect for all of God’s children.

Biden didn’t say which war he had in mind, but the president has been deeply involved in trying to force an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The American president says he’s grateful that the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed many people around the world to celebrate by attending religious services and in-person family gatherings. He also acknowledges that the holiest day on the Christian calendar “falls on heavy hearts for those who have lost loved ones and those among us living in the dark shadow of war, persecution and poverty.”

Ira Slepchenko, 54, and Valya Naumenko, 47, embrace each other, mourning the death of their respective husbands, during an exhumation of four civilians killed and buried in a mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022. All four bodies in the village grave were killed on the same street, on the same day. Their temporary caskets were together in a grave. On Sunday, two weeks after the soldiers disappeared, volunteers dug them up one by one to be taken to a morgue for investigation. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Volunteers put in a bag the body of a civilian killed by Russian army, after been removed from a mass grave, during an exhumation in Bucha, Ukraine on Sunday, April 17, 2022. All four bodies in the village grave were killed on the same street, on the same day. Their temporary caskets were together in a grave. On Sunday, two weeks after the soldiers disappeared, volunteers dug them up one by one to be taken to a morgue for investigation. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

A woman attends an Orthodox service celebrating Palm Sunday in the Holy Trinity Cathedral, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

A 10-year-old girl is dead after a house fire started Sunday morning. A second child, initially missing, was found safe approximately four hours later.

Credit: Courtesy of Gwinnett Fire Deper

Crowds gather as the sun rises on top of Stone Mountain during the 76th annual Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 17, 2022. The popular event returned to the park after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Monroe police found a woman dead in her home Saturday. Her 1-year-old girl had allegedly been abducted by her father and has since been found safe, police said.

Credit: File photo

Atlanta, Thursday April 7, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Atlanta, Thursday April 7, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Family members of three relatives killed in an April 8 triple homicide at a Grantville shooting range and gun shop reacted to an arrest in the case Saturday. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.

Shanghai reports 1st deaths from current COVID-19 outbreak
Two Palestinians wounded by Israeli troops in West Bank raid
Missiles cause multiple blasts in western Ukrainian's Lviv
ajc.com

Credit: CUMULUS

