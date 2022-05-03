Live updates l Trump buoys Gilbert to Ohio GOP House win

The midterm election season began in earnest Tuesday with primaries in Indiana and Ohio. Ohio's hotly contested Republican Senate race tested the enduring power of former President Donald Trump's influence, as his endorsed candidate, JD Vance, defeated six others for the GOP nomination for the seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. Ohio's Republican Gov. Mike DeWine also won a primary challenge on Tuesday.

HERE'S WHAT TO WATCH:

Election 2022: Voters to decide Ohio's heated Senate primary

Ohio Republican Gov. DeWine faces test of far right's sway

Indiana GOP lawmakers resisting many hard-right challengers

In Ohio, US House rematch again tests progressive clout

2022 midterms: What to know about Ohio, Indiana primaries

Trump's bid to shape GOP faces test with voters in May races

___

INDIANAPOLIS — Jennifer-Ruth Green has won the Republican nomination in a northwestern Indiana congressional district that the GOP is looking to capture after several decades as a Democratic stronghold.

Green, a Black U.S. Air Force veteran, won Tuesday’s primary in the 1st Congressional District to challenge Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan, who won his first term in 2020 following the retirement of 18-term Democratic Rep. Pete Visclosky.

The 1st District hugs Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline near Chicago. Democrats have typically won there by large margins, but former President Donald Trump closed the gap by appealing to working-class voters in a district with some of the country’s largest steel mills.

Green emerged from a seven-candidate Republican field that included former LaPorte Mayor Blair Milo, who was well connected with Indiana’s Republican hierarchy after spending four years as a member of GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Cabinet leading state job-training programs.

Green had a combat deployment to Iraq and is now a lieutenant colonel in the Indiana Air National Guard. She had criticized Milo as not supportive enough of Trump, citing Milo’s decision to step down as a delegate to the 2016 Republican convention rather than vote for Trump as the nominee.

___

COLUMBUS, Ohio — U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance struck a unifying tone as he accepted the Republican Party’s nomination Tuesday.

He complimented his GOP opponents — including silencing boos for his most bitter rival, former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel -- and pledged to appeal to the state’s many moderates heading into November.

He said Democratic nominee Tim Ryan, a 10-term congressman, is “the very worst of modern American politics” for saying he stands for one thing and voting for another. He called Ryan “a guy who has spent 20 years failing the people of Youngstown and now wants the people of Ohio to give him a promotion.”

Vance made it a point to reach out to Mandel’s supporters.

“Some of the best people in the state of Ohio voted for Josh Mandel tonight. I hope to earn your support,” he said.

But Vance called the conservative Club for Growth, which endorsed Mandel early and spent millions in negative attack ads against Vance, “one of the grossest organizations in professional establishment Washington.”

___

COLUMBUS, Ohio — U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown has won her Democratic primary in Cleveland, holding off a second challenge from progressive firebrand Nina Turner.

Brown’s victory in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District on Tuesday followed Turner’s loss of some key support she had from the party’s left flank during the pair’s first faceoff last August.

Turner, a former state senator, was endorsed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose 2020 presidential campaign she co-chaired. On the eve of Tuesday’s primary, she was also endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But other members of “the squad” laid low this time, and the Congressional Progressive Caucus wound up endorsing Brown.

With her win, Brown is expected to hold on to the seat in November in the heavily Democratic district. She is a former member of the Cuyahoga County Council and chair of the county Democratic Party.

___

INDIANAPOLIS — Former state Sen. Erin Houchin has won the crowded Republican primary for an open congressional seat from a solidly GOP district in southern Indiana.

Houchin emerged Tuesday from a nine-candidate Republican field for the 9th Congressional District seat that opened up when current GOP Rep. Trey Hollingsworth unexpectedly announced in January he wouldn’t seek reelection after three terms.

The 45-year-old Houchin finished second to Hollingsworth in the 2016 GOP primary race. This time, she was able to overcome a self-funded campaign by wealthy trucking company owner Mike Sodrel, who attempted a political comeback for the seat he held for a single term after a 2004 election win.

Houchin resigned her state Senate seat in February after seven years to focus on the congressional race. Houchin was the only woman among the Republican candidates, and she also drew on her ties to GOP activists from her previous stints as former U.S. Sen. Dan Coats’ southeastern Indiana director and the 9th District’s Republican chair.

___

COLUMBUS, Ohio — JD Vance has won the Republican primary for Ohio’s open Senate seat, notching a major victory for former President Donald Trump, who had endorsed him.

The “Hillbilly Elegy” author defeated six other candidates Tuesday to claim the Republican nomination for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Rob Portman.

Trump endorsed Vance less than three weeks before the primary at a time when state treasurer Josh Mandel and investment banker Mike Gibbons were leading in the polls.

The former president has staked his status as a GOP kingmaker on his ability to mobilize his supporters as he eyes another White House run in 2024.

___

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican Max Miller has won a U.S. House primary in northeast Ohio, in an early midterm victory for Donald Trump, who had endorsed him.

Miller, a former campaign and White House aide to the former president, prevailed in a four-way GOP primary Tuesday in Ohio’s newly drawn 7th Congressional District.

His path to the nomination eased when incumbent Rep. Bob Gibbs dropped out of contention in April, citing the chaos created by Ohio’s unresolved redistricting fight.

Miller will be favored this fall in the Republican-leaning district, which sprawls west and south of Cleveland. He faces Democrat Matthew Diemer, a Bay Village media entrepreneur and first-time candidate who was unopposed after two challengers left the race.

Miller was initially recruited to challenge U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, but Gonzalez retired.

___

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nan Whaley has won the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor, becoming the first woman in the state’s history to receive a major party’s backing for the office.

Ohio has never elected a female governor, and the former Dayton mayor figures to be an underdog against incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who sewed up his party’s nomination despite angering conservatives with his aggressive pandemic mandates in a state that has swung to the right in recent years.

Whaley defeated former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley on Tuesday in a race that drew little attention as much of the state focused on the contentious Senate Republican primary and ongoing redistricting legal battle.

She promised during the campaign to protect abortion rights and wants the state to add a $15 minimum wage, universal preschool and better access to child care.

Ohio hasn’t elected a Democrat to be governor since 2006. Despite being a presidential bellwether state for over a half century until 2020, Ohio has become more Republican under the influence of former President Donald Trump.

___

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine won his party’s nomination for a second term in office despite angering many conservatives early in the pandemic with aggressive stay-at-home mandates and business shutdowns.

DeWine on Tuesday topped three far-right opponents, including former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, who painted the governor as a moderate not aligned with former President Donald Trump.

Despite some notable splits with Trump, DeWine managed to win a shot at a second term by relying on a huge fundraising advantage and a network of supporters built from a political career spanning more than 40 years.

DeWine will be a favorite again in November against the winner of the Democratic primary between Nan Whaley and John Cranley, two former Ohio mayors who have far less name recognition in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat governor since 2006.

DeWine touted his longtime record of opposing abortion, calling himself “the most pro-life governor in Ohio history.”

In his first term, DeWine signed a bill banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — at the time one of the most stringent restrictions in the nation. In the past year, he signed a “Stand Your Ground” law and scored a major win when Intel announced it was investing $20 billion in two semiconductor factories near Columbus.

___

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has won the state’s Republican primary over a conservative challenger who questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election results.

LaRose defeated former state lawmaker John Adams in Tuesday’s primary election. He will face Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati City Council member and businesswoman, in November. Clark was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.

LaRose was elected Ohio secretary of state in 2018 and presided over the state’s 2020 election. LaRose defended the integrity of the vote count in the weeks after the 2020 election, saying, “Elections are run better and more honestly than really I think they ever have been.” This year, however, while trying to win Donald Trump’s endorsement, he changed his tune, saying he agreed with the former president that “voter fraud is a serious problem.”

LaRose had Trump’s endorsement in the race. He had backed Trump’s first run for office in 2016 and was part of a team that handled logistics for Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

Adams is an Army and Navy veteran and former state lawmaker who had criticized LaRose for his role in postponing the March 2020 primary during the coronavirus pandemic.

___

COLUMBUS, Ohio — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan has won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio.

The 10-term congressman from Ohio’s blue-collar Mahoning Valley defeated progressive Morgan Harper, a former consumer protection attorney, and one other rival to claim the Democratic nomination for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Rob Portman.

Ryan’s victory was widely expected, given his long history in office and his backing by U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, the state’s highest-ranking Democrat. Democrats see the November election as one of its best chances nationally to flip a seat.

Ryan will face the winner of the crowded Republican primary in the November general election. “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance, former state treasurer Josh Mandel and investment banker Mike Gibbons are among the candidates competing for the GOP nomination. Vance was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Ryan directed his campaign message at working class Ohio residents, promising to increase jobs and boost wages.

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ap_politics.

Caption FILE - Senate candidate JD Vance, left, greets former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio, to endorse Republican candidates ahead of the Ohio primary on May 3. On Tuesday voters in Ohio choose between the Trump-backed JD Vance for an open U.S. Senate seat and several other contenders who spent months clamoring for the former president's support. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File) Credit: Joe Maiorana Credit: Joe Maiorana Caption FILE - Senate candidate JD Vance, left, greets former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio, to endorse Republican candidates ahead of the Ohio primary on May 3. On Tuesday voters in Ohio choose between the Trump-backed JD Vance for an open U.S. Senate seat and several other contenders who spent months clamoring for the former president's support. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File) Credit: Joe Maiorana Credit: Joe Maiorana

Caption Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, speaks to supporters after the polls closed on primary election day Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, speaks to supporters after the polls closed on primary election day Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption FILE - Democratic candidate, now Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, Oct. 25, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak Caption FILE - Democratic candidate, now Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, Oct. 25, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Nina Turner, right, a candidate for the Democratic nomination in Ohio's 11th Congressional District, greets her granddaughter Jayda Turner, 11 months, as she arrives at her watch party in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (John Kuntz/Cleveland.com via AP) Credit: John Kuntz Credit: John Kuntz Caption Nina Turner, right, a candidate for the Democratic nomination in Ohio's 11th Congressional District, greets her granddaughter Jayda Turner, 11 months, as she arrives at her watch party in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (John Kuntz/Cleveland.com via AP) Credit: John Kuntz Credit: John Kuntz

Caption Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens table tents are set up during the election night watch party for Democratic gubernatorial primary candidate Nan Whaley at Montgomery County Democratic Party Headquarters in downtown Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, faced off with former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley in Tuesday's democratic primary race. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Sam Greene Credit: Sam Greene Caption Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens table tents are set up during the election night watch party for Democratic gubernatorial primary candidate Nan Whaley at Montgomery County Democratic Party Headquarters in downtown Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, faced off with former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley in Tuesday's democratic primary race. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Sam Greene Credit: Sam Greene

Caption FILE - Nan Whaley, former Mayor of Dayton, speaks after a debate in Wilberforce, Ohio, on March 29, 2022. Whaley is seeking the Democratic Party nomination for Governor of Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption FILE - Nan Whaley, former Mayor of Dayton, speaks after a debate in Wilberforce, Ohio, on March 29, 2022. Whaley is seeking the Democratic Party nomination for Governor of Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption John Cranley, a former Cincinnati mayor, hugs supporters as his running mate, Teresa Fedor, left, watches in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Cranley lost to former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley in the Democratic primary for Ohio governor. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Cara Owsley Credit: Cara Owsley Caption John Cranley, a former Cincinnati mayor, hugs supporters as his running mate, Teresa Fedor, left, watches in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Cranley lost to former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley in the Democratic primary for Ohio governor. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Cara Owsley Credit: Cara Owsley

Caption Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, right and Ohio first lady Fran DeWine, center, greet their daughter Anna Bolton and her son Cavin after the DeWines voted at their polling place in Cedarville, Ohio, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon Caption Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, right and Ohio first lady Fran DeWine, center, greet their daughter Anna Bolton and her son Cavin after the DeWines voted at their polling place in Cedarville, Ohio, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, signs for his ballot in front of precinct worker Tonya Veldt as he prepares to vote at his polling place in Cedarville, Ohio, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon Caption Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, signs for his ballot in front of precinct worker Tonya Veldt as he prepares to vote at his polling place in Cedarville, Ohio, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption A supporter wears a button during an election night watch party in support of Republican Senate candidate JD Vance, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption A supporter wears a button during an election night watch party in support of Republican Senate candidate JD Vance, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Supporters gather during an election night watch party for Republican Senate candidate JD Vance, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption Supporters gather during an election night watch party for Republican Senate candidate JD Vance, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Carshena Williams, 40, of West Toledo, votes while Terry and Diane Shankland vote via a paper ballots provided by poll workers Marie Salazar and Francine Nash at the Kent Branch Library Polling location in Toledo, Ohio, on Tuesday May 3, 2022. (Stephen Zenner/The Blade via AP) Credit: Stephen Zenner Credit: Stephen Zenner Caption Carshena Williams, 40, of West Toledo, votes while Terry and Diane Shankland vote via a paper ballots provided by poll workers Marie Salazar and Francine Nash at the Kent Branch Library Polling location in Toledo, Ohio, on Tuesday May 3, 2022. (Stephen Zenner/The Blade via AP) Credit: Stephen Zenner Credit: Stephen Zenner

Caption Janice Baker, 64, of West Toledo and John Baker, 70, of West Toledo check in to vote at the Start High School Polling location in Toledo, Ohio, on Tuesday May 3, 2022. (Stephen Zenner/The Blade via AP) Credit: Stephen Zenner Credit: Stephen Zenner Caption Janice Baker, 64, of West Toledo and John Baker, 70, of West Toledo check in to vote at the Start High School Polling location in Toledo, Ohio, on Tuesday May 3, 2022. (Stephen Zenner/The Blade via AP) Credit: Stephen Zenner Credit: Stephen Zenner

Caption Ohioans cast their vote for the primaries at the Start High School Polling location in Toledo, Ohio, on Tuesday May 3, 2022. (Stephen Zenner/The Blade via AP) Credit: Stephen Zenner Credit: Stephen Zenner Caption Ohioans cast their vote for the primaries at the Start High School Polling location in Toledo, Ohio, on Tuesday May 3, 2022. (Stephen Zenner/The Blade via AP) Credit: Stephen Zenner Credit: Stephen Zenner

Caption Voters mark their ballots in the Indiana primary election among the display cases at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The site was the former home of Harrison, the 23rd President of the United States from 1889 to 1893. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy Caption Voters mark their ballots in the Indiana primary election among the display cases at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The site was the former home of Harrison, the 23rd President of the United States from 1889 to 1893. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption FILE—Republican congressional candidate Max Miller pumps his fist before speaking at a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds, in this , June 26, 2021 file photo, in Wellington, Ohio. Miller is seeking the Republican nomination for Ohio's 7th congressional district, (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak Caption FILE—Republican congressional candidate Max Miller pumps his fist before speaking at a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds, in this , June 26, 2021 file photo, in Wellington, Ohio. Miller is seeking the Republican nomination for Ohio's 7th congressional district, (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak