Live updates | Jan. 6 panel eyes Trump inaction during riot

One committee member says Trump was "gleefully” watching the riot unfold on television at the White House.

Three hours and 7 minutes after the assault began, Trump released a video that day at 4:17 p.m., recorded in the Rose Garden, in which he praised the rioters as “very special,” but asked them to disperse.

The hearing could be the committee's final one after a series of public sessions over the past six weeks.

Live testimony is expected from two former White House aides. They are Matt Pottinger, who was deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, a press aide. Both submitted their resignations on Jan. 6, 2021, after what they saw that day.

Expect to see never-before-seen outtakes of a Jan. 7 video in which White House aides pleaded for Trump to make as a message of national healing for the country. The footage is said to show how Trump struggled to condemn hos supporters who violently breached the Capitol.

Leading the hearing will be Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia, a former Naval officer, and Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who flew combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The committee chairman, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 and plans to attend the hearing by video.

___

MORE ON THE COMMITTEE'S INVESTIGATION

— White House insiders to talk about Trump's actions on Jan. 6, 2021

— What to watch as Jan. 6 committee returns to prime time

— Rep. Luria, Kinzinger put careers on line in riot investigation

— Arizona GOP censures state House speaker after his Jan. 6 testimony

— Steve Bannon's defense seeks acquitta l then rests case

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Capitol riot: https://apnews.com/hub/capitol-siege

Combined Shape Caption FILE - With the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. The January 6 committee investigation of the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to the capitol insurrection raise questions about former President Donald Trump's role and whether he committed crimes. As illuminating have been the various schemes and talking points that have come up from witnesses that highlight what a president has the authority to do. Government and legal experts say the bigger question is can limits be put on that presidential authority to make sure there are no repeats of 2020 in future administrations. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Combined Shape Caption FILE - With the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. The January 6 committee investigation of the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to the capitol insurrection raise questions about former President Donald Trump's role and whether he committed crimes. As illuminating have been the various schemes and talking points that have come up from witnesses that highlight what a president has the authority to do. Government and legal experts say the bigger question is can limits be put on that presidential authority to make sure there are no repeats of 2020 in future administrations. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger departs after President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne in the East Room of the White House, Sept. 11, 2020, in Washington. Pottinger and Sarah Matthews will be the key witnesses at the House Jan. 6 committee's prime-time hearing on July 21, as the panel examines what Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption FILE - Former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger departs after President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne in the East Room of the White House, Sept. 11, 2020, in Washington. Pottinger and Sarah Matthews will be the key witnesses at the House Jan. 6 committee's prime-time hearing on July 21, as the panel examines what Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary, during a video deposition to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, that was displayed at the hearing Thursday, June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Matthew Pottinger and Matthews, will be the key witnesses at the House Jan. 6 committee's prime-time hearing on July 21, as the panel examines what Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary, during a video deposition to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, that was displayed at the hearing Thursday, June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Matthew Pottinger and Matthews, will be the key witnesses at the House Jan. 6 committee's prime-time hearing on July 21, as the panel examines what Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, June 16, 2022. Luria and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who will lead questioning in the closing summer hearing of the Jan. 6 committee on July 21, are from opposite parties but agree emphatically on one thing: the investigation into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is worth sacrificing their political careers.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Combined Shape Caption FILE - Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, June 16, 2022. Luria and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who will lead questioning in the closing summer hearing of the Jan. 6 committee on July 21, are from opposite parties but agree emphatically on one thing: the investigation into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is worth sacrificing their political careers.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, June 23, 2022. Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., and Kinzinger, who will lead questioning in the closing summer hearing of the Jan. 6 committee on July 21, are from opposite parties but agree emphatically on one thing: the investigation into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is worth sacrificing their political careers. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Combined Shape Caption FILE - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, June 23, 2022. Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., and Kinzinger, who will lead questioning in the closing summer hearing of the Jan. 6 committee on July 21, are from opposite parties but agree emphatically on one thing: the investigation into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is worth sacrificing their political careers. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite