Live updates | GOP will make another attempt at seating House speaker with Jim Jordan's nomination

Republicans are set to make another attempt at seating a House speaker, hoping to elevate a chief ally of Donald Trump to a center seat of U.S. power

National & World News
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago

The House of Representatives is set to vote on Jim Jordan's nomination for speaker on Tuesday afternoon, two weeks after the chamber ousted Kevin McCarthy from the top spot.

Jordan was scrambling to shore up the votes needed to clinch the vote in the closely divided chamber. He can likely only lose a few GOP votes to win the nod.

Showdown for the gavel

Republicans are gearing up for another attempt at seating a House speaker, hoping to elevate a chief ally of Donald Trump's to a center seat of U.S. power.

The House is scheduled to start voting at noon in what could become a showdown for the gavel. At least a handful of holdout Republicans are refusing to give Jordan their votes, viewing the Ohio Republican as too extreme to be second in line to the presidency.

But with public pressure bearing down on lawmakers from Trump’s allies including conservative TV hosts, it’s unclear how long the holdouts can last.

