Live updates: Gonzaga favored to be top overall NCAA seed

Top-ranked Gonzaga is expected to be named the No. 1 overall seed for a second straight tournament on Sunday when the bracket is announced. The Zags aren't undefeated as they were a year ago. They are 26-3 with their eighth West Coast Conference Tournament title in nine seasons.

That gives the Zags one of the 32 automatic berths in the bracket with 36 at-large berths available. Defending champion Baylor is in the running for one of the other No. 1 seeds along with Arizona and Kansas.