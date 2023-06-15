X

Live updates | Fleetwood has 2 eagles with chance to add to record US Open scoring

Tommy Fleetwood is on his way to another low number at the U.S. Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Follow along for live updates in the final round of the 123rd U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

___

TOMMY'S CHARGE

Tommy Fleetwood is on his way to another low number at the U.S. Open.

Fleetwood holed a long eagle putt on the par-5 14th hole for his second eagle of the round. He's now at 8-under par for his round with three holes remaining. The closing three holes are among the toughest at Los Angeles Country Club. Even so, he has a chance to join the barrage of record scoring for this U.S. Open.

Fleetwood five years ago matched the U.S. Open record with a 63 in the final round at Shinnecock Hills. That's no longer the record because Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele each had a 62 in the first round at LACC.

The sun was trying to break through the marine layer over Beverly Hills with the leaders still 30 minutes away from starting the final round.

___

WHAT TO KNOW:

— Fowler, McIlroy, Scheffler headline the final round in a U.S. Open full of possibilities

— Late three-putt drops Fowler into tie for lead heading into final round

— Dark finish perplexes U.S. Open co-leader Clark

— Scheffler gets into mix with late-round fireworks

— Unknown Nagano making a name for himself with great play at the U.S. Open

___

UP FOR GRABS

The U.S. Open is up for grabs, and there are low scores available early in the final round.

At about the same time co-leaders Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark were arriving at Los Angeles Country Club for their afternoon tee times, PGA Tour rookie Austin Eckroat was making the turn after a record-tying 29 on the front nine.

Eckroat eagled the par-5 eighth hole to post the sixth 29 in U.S. Open history. The fifth came a day earlier by Tom Kim.

Eckroat vaulted into eighth place as he headed to the back nine. He was still six shots behind Clark and Fowler, each of whom will start at 10 under and are seeking their first major title.

One shot behind the leaders is Rory McIlroy, who is looking for his first major since 2014. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler starts the day three shots out of the lead.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

