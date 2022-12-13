ajc logo
X

Live updates | Argentina-Croatia in the World Cup semifinals

National & World News
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Argentina plays Croatia in the first World Cup semifinal match and the winner will face either defending champion France or Morocco in Sunday’s final at Lusail Stadium

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — The Latest from the World Cup semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia:

___

Argentina plays Croatia on Tuesday in the first World Cup semifinal match, and the winner will face either defending champion France or Morocco in Sunday's final at Lusail Stadium.

Lionel Messi and Luka Modric have led Argentina and Croatia to the final four with stellar performances, and both are looking to cap their careers with a World Cup title.

Messi and Argentina lost in the 2014 final to Germany, and Modric and Croatia lost in the 2018 final to France.

___

ExploreHow do you stop Messi?

Croatia has already ended Neymar’s World Cup by beating Brazil in the quarterfinals. Now it hopes to do the same to Lionel Messi in the semifinals on Tuesday.

___

ExploreIt's more than Luka Modric in Croatia.

The Real Madrid midfielder isn’t the only player for the big occasion in the Croatia squad. Ivan Perišić is another of the team’s veterans at the age of 33 and has scored more goals at major tournaments than any other Croatian.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Social media reacts to death of Mike Leach at 611h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech reels in Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane from transfer portal
3h ago

Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Saints’ playoff hopes slight, even in meek NFC South, ahead of game vs. Falcons
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire Oakland Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy in three-team trade
16h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire Oakland Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy in three-team trade
16h ago

Georgia Tech hires Buster Faulkner as offensive coordinator
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Claude Paris

8 in France convicted of roles in Bastille Day truck attack
15m ago
Peru's ousted President Castillo challenges detention
17m ago
New FTX CEO says lax oversight, bad decisions caused failure
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
1h ago
DOJ subpoenas Georgia elections office in probe of Trump efforts to overturn 2020 result
19h ago
GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top