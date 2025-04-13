Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Lithuanian and Cal Bears star Mykolas Alekna sets world record with a 247-plus feet throw

Mykolas Alekna surpassed his world record in the discus twice on Sunday
FILE - Mykolas Alekna, of Lithuania, competes in the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Mykolas Alekna, of Lithuania, competes in the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
Updated 3 minutes ago

RAMONA, Okla. (AP) — Mykolas Alekna surpassed his world record in the discus twice on Sunday.

The Lithuanian star threw a discus 247 feet, 9 inches (75.56 meters) at the Oklahoma Throws Series World Invitational. In his first attempt, he also had a record-breaking throw of 245-7 (74.89 meters).

The record is subject to ratification.

Last year at the same event, he broke a world record that had stood since 1986 and went on to earn a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Games.

The 22-year-old Alekna is in his fourth year at the University of California. His father, Virgilijus, is a two-time Olympic champion in the discus.

Matt Denny of Australia, who won bronze at the 2024 Olympics, briefly held the world record with a throw of 245-3 (74.78 meters) before Alekna had two throws that put him back on top of the record books.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

More Stories

Keep Reading

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, plays a shot to Jakub Mensik, of Czech Republic, in the men's singles final match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

Djokovic upset by Tabilo in the 2nd round at Monte Carlo. Alcaraz advances

Nicolas Echavarria wins Masters Par 3 Contest. Will the long shot break the curse?

Nicolas Echavarria won the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday. Will the long shot break the curse and win the tournament?

Top 10 defensive tackles in the 2025 NFL draft

It's an area of need for the Atlanta Falcons after losing Grady Jarrett in free agency and with David Onyemata at 32 years old.

The Latest

This 2024 photo provided by John Santoro shows, from left, Dr. Michael Groff, Karenna Groff, Dr. Joy Saini, and James Santoro. (Courtesy John Santoro via AP)

Credit: AP

The dead in upstate New York plane crash included 2022 NCAA woman of the year and family members

18m ago

A man is arrested after an arson fire forces Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro and family to flee mansion

33m ago

Kyle Larson dominates and claims an emotional Cup victory at Bristol Motor Speedway

37m ago

Featured

People demonstrate in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington on Friday, June 30, 2023, after a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. After the COVID-19 pause, millions of borrowers are expected to miss payments. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Credit: AP

Lacking clarity, student loan borrowers face dangerous consequences

Getting roughly 43 million student loan borrowers—including about 1.7 million in Georgia—back into repayment after the yearslong pause was always going to be a daunting task.

LIVE UPDATES

Rory McIlroy on the verge of Masters victory, career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy on the verge of Masters victory, career Grand Slam

18m ago

Opinion: Ten years later, we’re living the dangers Captain Herb Emory warned about

Captain Herb Emory's legacy — his traffic reporting methodology, his heart for others, his passion for road safety — continues.