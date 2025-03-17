Lithuania says Russian military intelligence was behind an arson attack at an IKEA store in Vilnius

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanian authorities on Monday accused Russian military intelligence of being behind an arson attack at an IKEA store in the Lithuanian capital last year.

The Lithuanian prosecutor's office said it filed an indictment in the case of a person charged with the arson of the Ikea shopping center in Vilnius on May 9, 2024.

It said the suspect was a minor at the time and acted "in the interests of the military structures and security services of the Russian Federation."