Lisbon drives virus surge as Portugal is chided for failings

To step up the pace of vaccinations, authorities on Wednesday reopened an inoculation center at Lisbon University’s sports stadium that is being operated by the Portuguese armed forces. Beginning Monday, a walk-in vaccination center will open in the capital's riverside neighborhood of Alcântara.

Meanwhile, the head of the national vaccination task force said he hopes to hit the target of 70% of the population inoculated by the third week of August.

That is later than the initial plan, which was to reach the goal in early summer, but Rear Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo said Portugal is receiving fewer vaccine doses than the 130,000 jabs a day it can administer.

Also Wednesday, a report by health experts into Portugal’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic warned that the country is not learning from what happened over the past 15 months. The report said there was “a worrying absence of drawing conclusions from what went wrong.”

The report for the Portuguese Observatory of Health Systems, which groups current and former public health chiefs, said it was good that the country's main political parties stood together and that the Portuguese mostly complied with the rules on social distancing and mask-wearing.

But it said politicians pressured health experts to give them recommendations that were more politically “convenient” and that the National Council for Public Health was barely used and is severely underfunded. Also, it said, authorities have not activated two specialist units to improve the country's pandemic response.

“We are not learning through this experience what we need to do better in the future,” the report said.

___