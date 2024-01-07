Lions rookie TE Sam LaPorta's knee injury is 'not good news,' coach Dan Campbell says

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta limped off the field after appearing to hurt his left knee against Minnesota on Sunday and was later taken toward the locker room on a cart.

"It's not as bad as it looked, but it's not good news," Lions coach Dan Campbell said after his team closed the regular season with a 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings. "We'll know more (Monday). I know it looked awful."

LaPorta's injury is potentially a big blow for the NFC North champions a week before they host a playoff game.