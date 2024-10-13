Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson carted off field with serious leg injury vs. Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was carted off the field with a serious injury to his left leg on a sack of Dallas' Dak Prescott.

Hutchinson's leg appeared to snap above the ankle when it collided with the left leg of teammate Alim McNeill as Hutchinson was pulling Prescott down in the third quarter Sunday.

The Lions were leading 34-6 at the time of the injury to Hutchinson, who entered the game as the NFL leader in sacks with 6 1/2.